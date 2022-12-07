 Skip to main content
Respect for Marriage Act represents a balanced approach

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches that each of us is a literal spirit son or daughter of God, created in His image. We call God our “Heavenly Father” because he is the father of our spirits. Before this life we lived with Him; He knew us and loved us… and we knew and loved Him. Because God is the Father of all humankind, we recognize each other as spiritual brothers and sisters. In our faith, the family is central to God’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children, and marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God.

Understanding those fundamental theological tenets, many have expressed surprise that the Church has supported the approach of the Respect for Marriage Act, as amended by the Senate, which ensures federal government recognition for lawful same-sex marriages.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints functions through a volunteer or “lay” ministry of its members. Sheldon Fisher has held various assignments over the years and currently serves as a communication director for the church here in Alaska. Fisher also served as the Commissioner of Administration and Commissioner of Revenue for Gov. Walker.

