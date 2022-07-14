Respect and opportunity for Alaska and Alaska women

As your right to choose is being attacked, and people are leaving this state because they see no future, we want you to know Alaska can be a much better place. We want a future with real opportunity, great schools, a strong university and good paying jobs. As the only pro-choice ticket in this governor’s race, we’ll briefly address a poor record on choice that was omitted in a recent column by Bill Walker, who personally opposes the right to reproductive freedom.
We have a plan that respects women, respects the right of children to opportunity, and respects the need to create an economy with good schools and good paying jobs so people don’t keep moving away from this state. This is your chance to elect better leaders who’ll build a state where you and your children can succeed again, with equal opportunity for all.
First, we’ll address what wasn’t said in a recent column seeking support from pro-choice Alaskans. In that column Walker promised he would put aside his “pro-life” beliefs. He promised the same thing last time he was governor, but then acted to roll back the right to choose.
Les has voted to respect and defend a woman’s right to choose his whole legislative career. Jessica, a teacher and education leader, wants her five grandchildren to grow up in a world where the government doesn’t make their health decisions.
As governor from 2015-2018, as in this election, Walker ran with a pro-choice lieutenant governor.
Despite the election promises, he sued to roll back a woman’s right to choose and sued to ban gay marriage. He’s been an active fundraiser for anti-choice causes, something he used to campaign on.
Les and Bill get along personally, despite their disagreements. They both worked to adopt Medicaid expansion, which has brought health care and jobs to thousands of Alaskans.
But Les strongly disagreed with Walker’s anti-choice and anti-gay marriage lawsuits. Les asked for them to be dropped. They weren’t. He asked for Attorney General Craig Richards to be fired. He wasn’t. Richards was instead appointed twice by Walker to the Permanent Fund Board, where he’s been a disaster.
Walker says he’ll do better this time. That’s better than what the eight other anti-choice governor’s candidates offer. But we have to say the truth — that we’re the only ticket that’s always stood up for, and believes in, the right to choose. That’s why we’ve been endorsed by Planned Parenthood’s Alliance Advocates.
We also want you to know where we stand on other issues that will provide a better future for this and the next generation. We believe children succeed when they have good schools. Letting school support fall $120 million behind inflation until this year, and trying to cut over a quarter billion dollars from the public education budget as Gov. Dunleavy did his first year in office isn’t leadership. It’s an attack on a child’s opportunity to succeed.
Les grew up in foster care, and Jessica grew up with adopted parents. We both know from experience that everyone deserves fair and equal opportunity. Parents who struggle deserve a living minimum wage of at least $15 an hour. (It’s currently $10.25 and hour), and affordable child care so they can work.
We can build Alaska back again by ending $1.2 billion in oil company subsidies Alaska gives to the wealthiest corporations in the world. We should, instead, use our oil wealth to build needed renewable energy, and put people back to work maintaining a $2 billion backlog of ports, roads and infrastructure we need to protect, not let decay. We can address Alaska’s severe and ignored mental health problems, and build opportunity and fast, affordable internet in rural and urban Alaska.
You deserve a governor who’ll stop making you fight each other over better schools, jobs, public safety, needed renewable energy or a strong PFD. We can support all those things with a fair share for our oil.
We should work to restore salmon and stop the waste of over 1,000 tons fish by Outside factory trawlers. And we’ll stop the toxic Pebble Mine Dunleavy supports but that we know endangers the greatest salmon runs in the world.
In August you get one vote, and hope you’ll vote for us. In November you get to rank candidates based on your values. There’s a lot of work to do. Let’s move Alaska forward again.