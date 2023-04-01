 Skip to main content
Repeal the 80th Percentile Rule

Alaskans have a huge opportunity: we can eliminate an unnecessary regulation that has caused price inflation and turmoil in the healthcare market in Alaska. This regulation was put into place as a well-intentioned consumer protection but has quickly evolved into a major factor driving up costs for health care, impacting virtually all Alaskans.

We are speaking of the so called 80th Percentile Rule, which is a regulation enacted in 2004 that is unique to Alaska. It sets a minimum reimbursement level for “out of network” claims. The purpose of this minimum price is to protect consumers against “surprise billing.” The way in which this works is that insurance companies must pay medical providers at the 80th percentile of charges.

Allen Hippler is a former member of the Alaska Health Care Commission

