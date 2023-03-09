 Skip to main content
Rep. Eastman's comments are an affront to Alaska Native children

This is in response to comments made by Rep. David Eastman during the House Judiciary Committee meeting on Feb. 20, in reference to abused children who die.

Rep. David Eastman said, “It gets argued periodically it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services they might otherwise be entitled to receive, and need, based on growing up in this type of environment.”

Gloria Simeon is a citizen of the Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council. She lives in Bethel.

