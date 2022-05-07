Reigniting the North to the Future vision of what is possible

I came to Alaska for the first time 36 years ago as a young and naive United States Air Force enlistee, eager to escape the life of the Lower 48.
Through a complex set of life experiences, I found myself a decade later as a science person, bringing students to the University of Alaska Fairbanks from other parts of the United States, sharing my amazement at the world-class science and engineering being pursued here at the end of the road in Fairbanks.
To many of us it seemed like the best of balances — getting away from “the world” while having opportunities to better the world. Alaska, to us, was a land of pioneering spirits, and in our world this applied to the science and engineering movements all around us, and especially at UAF. It was such an attraction that eventually I gave up my security and tenure at a university in the Lower 48 in order to pursue this pioneering spirit, with little security, in Fairbanks.
It’s been an interesting road, and one I would never trade. In recent years, I feel I’ve seen that Alaska pioneering spirit dwindle and, in some cases, be suppressed for a number of motivations. But, in past months I’ve seen glimmers of hope that this spirit could rise again. Most noticeable to me has been increased promotion of things like various forms of indoor and outdoor agriculture to reduce our very real risk of being left high and dry without food. Another, which prompted this writing, has been Gwen Holdmann’s recent Community Perspective in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner promoting the “all of the above” diverse energy strategies.
There are many dark currents in Alaska society, many I believe a direct result of citizens’ dopamine addiction on TV and social media as a source of information. But, my spirit is elevated to know that quietly, behind the scenes, there are good people doing very important things for a sustainable Alaska future. If Alaska is ever going to get out of this funk that much of the U.S. finds itself in, it will be through the North to the Future work ethic being demonstrated by this small and quiet element of our society.
As we think about how to invest our recent (and possibly very short-lived) windfalls, and as we start thinking about who to put in political positions, I think it would be to good to keep this kind of vision in mind. If it comes about, it will be because Alaskans chose to delay their instant gratification and invest in a sustainable future to make Alaska one of those places that others envy not just for the bears and mountains, but for the quality of life.
These things will not just happen — they need our support, financially and in spirit.