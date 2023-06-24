As a 77-year-old Fairbanks resident with long-standing efforts at the local and state levels to maintain our Alaska wildlife resources, I wish to respond to marine biologist Rick Steiner’s article, recently printed on the Opinion page of the News-Miner (June 12), regarding management of the Mulchatna Caribou Herd.
Apparently, Mr. Steiner chooses to ignore the mandate of the Alaska Constitution (Article VIII, Natural Resources, Section 4, Sustained Yield), as well as the related state statutes requiring all state agencies to follow “intensive management” of our game resources.
In his article, Mr. Steiner states that intensive game management practices are not effective in restoring robust game populations. As a lifetime marine biologist, Mr. Steiner should recall in the 1980s and 1990s, the Fortymile herd was in serious, continuous decline. That was in spite of curtailed human hunting through the reduction of hunting season periods and severe restrictions on hunting methods and means.
Still, that caribou herd dwindled from the desired 60,000 to 80,000 animals to under 19,000 animals. During that time the state initiated multiple year-round scientific studies of the causal factors of the herd’s decline and found conclusively that up to 80% of the annual mortality of that caribou herd was caused by predators (i.e. bears and wolves) and another 15% by natural causes. Only 5% of annual mortality of that herd was related to hunting by Alaskans. Additionally, within 30 days of birth, approximately 70% of those new-born caribou calves were killed by wolves and bears. A year later, only 10% of those calves had survived. Only the State of Alaska’s statute-mandated intensive game management and predator control practices resulted in successfully restoring the Fortymile caribou herd to the desired range of 60,000 to 70,000 animals.
In the ensuing years, all hunters, both subsistence and nonsubsistence, are now provided with greater harvest opportunities. We can assume the area predators are eating better, too. This is but one small example of successful intensive game management practice. The Nelchina Caribou Herd and other ungulate populations are also benefitting from this requirement since the strengthened state statue was implemented 30 years ago.
As with most self-proclaimed conservationists, Mr. Steiner seems overly concerned with opinions of persons residing outside of Alaska. It appalls me that any true Alaska resident would advocate for any federal government agencies to take control over our own proven game management solutions.
I would suggest Mr. Steiner, as a career marine biologist, avoid further commentary on land-based wildlife management. Given the current problems facing our state’s fisheries, perhaps he can assist with solutions there in his own area of expertise.
Bert M. Sharp of Fairbanks is a former Alaska state senator.