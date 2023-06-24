 Skip to main content
Regarding management of the Mulchatna caribou

As a 77-year-old Fairbanks resident with long-standing efforts at the local and state levels to maintain our Alaska wildlife resources, I wish to respond to marine biologist Rick Steiner’s article, recently printed on the Opinion page of the News-Miner (June 12), regarding management of the Mulchatna Caribou Herd.

Apparently, Mr. Steiner chooses to ignore the mandate of the Alaska Constitution (Article VIII, Natural Resources, Section 4, Sustained Yield), as well as the related state statutes requiring all state agencies to follow “intensive management” of our game resources.

Bert M. Sharp of Fairbanks is a former Alaska state senator.

