Rec center specifics will help improve our quality of life

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has initiated a study to identify our community’s recreation and wellness needs and desires.
The borough has hired local planners Bettisworth North to lead this process with national experts Perkins & Will and Berry Dunn. The study kicks off with an open house from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave. The public can attend in person or via Zoom. The borough and consultant team will conduct focus group meetings with representatives from the swimming community, soccer, baseball, hockey, pickleball, basketball, health care, seniors, wellness advocates and many more throughout the week. The goal is to determine what to include in a new facility and what management and operational needs should be considered to establish a sustainable, right-sized recreation center to improve the wellness and the borough’s quality of life for generations to come.
Where did the need for this study come from? As part of the borough’s 2019 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), members of our community and the Parks and Recreation Department submitted proposals that included a new wellness facility, upgrades and repairs to the Big Dipper, improvements or replacement of pools, and an indoor playground. In 2021, a pickleball facility was added to the list. Mayor Bryce Ward combined many of these proposals into one due to their similarities and the efficiencies that come from planning, constructing and operating them as a single facility. The Borough Assembly then appropriated funding through the CIP, and substantial community donations were received to study the feasibility of constructing such a facility.
In recent years many organizations in our community have shared their desire for more space for indoor activities during our long, dark winters. Families appreciate and lament the few spaces we have for indoor play, like the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and McDonald’s Play Places. Soccer and basketball struggle to find enough gym space for kids and adults to play. Baseball players regularly travel to Eielson Air Force Base to use their indoor turf field. We have an expanding senior population who need a safe and accessible place to gather and exercise. Our pools are reaching the end of their useful life, leading to expensive repairs, and overall availability is limited. Swimming lessons, swim team practices, and seniors cannot use the pools simultaneously.
Economic development and the well-being of our military personnel and their families, and year-round visitors are always looking for healthy activities. It is well documented that being active and social is crucial to physical and mental health, and spaces for this are limited in Fairbanks. Having accessible and modern parks and recreation facilities can bring communities together and attract and retain families and workers.
We hope to create a vision of what the community would like to see in a multi-use facility through our first meetings. The feasibility study is supported by a steering committee of local medical professionals, coaches, senior advocates, and community leaders. Later this spring, the team will be conducting community surveys and other focus groups and public meetings. The project will wrap up early winter with a conceptual design, cost estimates and management plan.
Community involvement in this process is critical, so please get involved. Follow our progress at www.northstarreccentstudy.com and click on “Learn More” to see answers to some Frequently Asked Questions.