Reaching young professionals to grow insight and success

Are you a budding professional looking to develop your skills, engage in insightful discussion or expand your network in Fairbanks? Current or future professionals, look no further. The Young Professionals Council is hosting the fourth annual half-day Professional Development Summit this week, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center.
The theme this year is “Staying Resilient: Connect, Adapt & Advance,” acknowledging the perseverance of modern-day professionals working through a pandemic. The summit is an opportunity to meet in-person, to receive support from peers and like-minded people who have faced and are facing similar challenges, and have an avenue to share their needs, insights and successes.
The event, with breakfast and lunch provided, will feature local expert speakers, facilitated networking or ice-breaker activities, and exploration and discussions of career-oriented topics. The content is geared toward all levels of employees and executives alike. We welcome professionals from all ages and industries to join us in this exciting, community-oriented event. Registration and more information can be found at www.investfairbanks.com/ypc-summit.
The Young Professionals Council is a project hosted by the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) that aims to empower local young leaders through community involvement, professional development and networking opportunities.
For this year’s Professional Development Summit, FEDC and the other event partners reached out to the community, through social media and other channels, to learn what topics professionals in the Fairbanks area were interested in. This outreach inspired topics that focus on emotional well-being and work/life balance but also hard-skill oriented topics like government engagement, communications and marketing. These topics will be presented by local experts, who are volunteering their time to share their knowledge and to network with you.
This year’s event will be facilitated by Mindy O’Neall who is the presiding officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and the executive director at the Cold Climate Housing Research Center. She is also a former Young Professional Council member herself, so it’s great to have an alumni give back to the program.
During the first of the breakout sessions, O’Neall will present “You and Your Government," a session meant to educate, inspire and encourage future leaders to get more involved with their local government. Another speaker featured during the morning session will be Jennifer Thompson, local realtor and current chair of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce board of directors, presenting “Effective Marketing and Communication.”
The two afternoon breakout sessions will be presented by Tracy Snow and LaVerne Dementieff. Snow is the owner of Inspire Consulting and founder of Inspire Leadership Academy, and will be presenting “Work-Life Balance.” LaVerne Dementieff is an associate professor and department chair of the social work department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and will be presenting on “Emotional Intelligence.” And during the working lunch session, Jason Grenn, executive director of Alaskans for Better Elections, will speak on ranked choice voting, ensuring your electoral voice can and will be heard in the upcoming federal and state elections.
In addition to Fairbanks Economic Development, the Professional Development Summit is being sponsored by Denali State Bank, Sunrise Bagel and Espresso and Mt. McKinley Bank. The event is being further supported by community organizations like the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, the UAF Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship, and The Pipeline Training Center which has graciously donated their facilities as venue for the event.
Come spend your Friday morning at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, have some breakfast and lunch on us, learn a few (or many!) new things and meet other up-and-coming professionals from across our community economy. The Young Professionals Council is excited to be putting on this event and would like to remind everyone that anyone can be a young professional — we don’t have an age limit and are always looking for new members.
More information on the Young Professionals Council can be found on the FEDC website (www.investfairbanks.com) and registration for the summit can be found at the link above. Please don’t hesitate to contact FEDC with any questions at 907-452-2185. We hope to see you on Friday.