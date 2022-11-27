Ranked choice voting is doing what it's supposed to

Typically, in a United States Senate or House race the election begins with a closed primary.
Each party hosts an election that is inevitably dominated by activists and political hacks. For this reason, Democrats tend to elect a polarizing figure on the left, and Republicans elect a polarizing figure on the right. This leads to a scenario where moderates and independents play little role in the early candidate selection process. The public is then left with two polarizing choices, neither of which are particularly good for the country.
This couldn’t be more clear than in 2016 when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump ran against each other. There were so many people who told me that while they didn’t care for Trump, he was the lesser of two evils when compared to Clinton. Similarly, when voting for Clinton, many progressive figures were forced to overlook her own political issues because she was substantially better than Trump.
This isn’t a good way to design a political system. It is why in 2020 Alaskans decided to choose another way.
With the passage of Ballot Measure No. 2, Alaskans have been given a second, third and fourth choice on their ballot. What has this resulted in? Less extreme candidates. In the Alaska Senate race we had three Republicans running against one Democrat. This led to Democrats recognizing their futile position and making an alliance of necessity with moderate Republicans. Out of the three Republicans running, Lisa Murkowski, the least extreme, was ultimately elected. This never would have happened in a closed primary system.
Yet because folks were given a ranked ballot, it meant all the difference in the world.
In the Alaska House race a similar outcome occurred. Two far right candidates ran against a Democrat while an obscurely known libertarian trailed far behind. This led to infighting between the two far right groups, and another alliance of necessity was made between moderate Republicans and Democrats. Ultimately, this led to the historic victory of Mary Peltola, the first Democrat to win the race in over 50 years. Peltola, in large part, owes her victory to Republicans, just as Murkowski owes her victory to Democrats. The two endorsed each other, representing a united front of moderates against the far right statewide.
It should be noted that had this election taken place in California, it would’ve had the opposite outcome. Three Democrats would have ran against a Republican, and the Republicans, recognizing their futile position, would have made an alliance of necessity with the moderate Democrats in order to stop the far left. This is what ranked choice voting is designed to do. It brings folks back to the middle by offering them more choices. In the future, it could even lead to third party candidates becoming viable options.
While the old system had its benefits, it frequently gave us candidates whom a small fraction of the country loved but the rest of the country viewed with scorn. The new system instead gives us candidates who may not reflect all of our values but can be more readily tolerated by the public. It is important because extremism begets extremism. Far right figures who routinely use racist, sexist and theocratic rhetoric provoke the response of far left activists we pejoratively call “woke.” Woke activists, in turn, terrify the public with their insanity, driving voters further to the right.
While the culture war rages on in our communities, corrupt politicians enact measures of austerity, uphold a militaristic status quo, and do nothing to address a rapidly decaying environment.
We desperately need moderation in this country now more than ever, which is why the Lower 48 should look at our system and take a few notes.
Brent Nichols lives in Fairbanks.