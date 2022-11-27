 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Perspective

Ranked choice voting is doing what it's supposed to

Typically, in a United States Senate or House race the election begins with a closed primary.

Each party hosts an election that is inevitably dominated by activists and political hacks. For this reason, Democrats tend to elect a polarizing figure on the left, and Republicans elect a polarizing figure on the right. This leads to a scenario where moderates and independents play little role in the early candidate selection process. The public is then left with two polarizing choices, neither of which are particularly good for the country.

Brent Nichols lives in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.