Ranked choice voting gives Alaska better elections

Those who don’t like Alaska’s new voting system have a couple of choices.
They can go about their divisive path, appealing only to the far sides of issues, and hope that someday they can convince most voters that their way is the only way to life without taxes, liberty without responsibilities and, of course, larger Permanent Fund dividends.
Or they can see the reality that most voters want a better way — consensus, compromise and solutions.
Regardless of what choice they make, ranked-choice voting is coming to the Alaska ballot starting with this year’s August primary election and November general election for governor, the Legislature and members of Congress.
Opponents tried to stop it with a lawsuit, but the Alaska Supreme Court last month said there is nothing illegal about the switch to a new method of counting voter preference, as approved in a citizen’s initiative last year.
It’s reassuring to see that those most upset at the switch are those at the edge of the political spectrum of Alaska policy debates, along with those who believe that political party loyalty matters more than good public policy. They seem to like the status quo of divisiveness. Upsetting that apple cart at the core of political partisanship is a good move.
Ranked-choice voting eliminates party primaries. Instead, all candidates run together in an open primary and the top four vote-getters advance to the general election. Considering that almost 60% of Alaska’s registered voters are signed up as nonpartisan or undeclared, far more than either Democrat or Republican, the switch to a single, nonpartisan open primary is a much more inclusive way to winnow down the field of candidates for the general election.
In November, voters will be asked for the first time to rank their choices in order of preference. If no candidate gets a majority of votes in the tally of everyone’s first preference, the last-place finisher will be dropped from the count and anyone who selected that candidate as their first choice will have their second choice counted as their first choice.
By the second count, or maybe after the next tally when the third-place finisher is dropped and those votes are reassigned, the results will produce a winner acceptable to most voters. Maybe not their first choice, but still their choice.
The intent is to elect public officials acceptable to most voters, not public officials who can shout the loudest in political party primaries.
The intent is to elect public officials more likely to compromise and find solutions, rather than living in fear of their next primary.
The intent is to reach better public policy decisions. If that upsets some people, that’s OK. It shows they cared too much about their brand of politics and not enough about the state.