Ranked choice voting from a candidate's perspective

I am a candidate for state HD 25. There were two of us in the “primary.” The incumbent won a clear majority. I assumed that I was out of the race, but, because, of the ranked choice vote (RCV) open primary, we both move to the general election automatically, making the vote moot.

After discussions at a couple of family gatherings over the weekend, I called the Division of Elections in Juneau Aug. 22. Contrary to what I believed regarding the outcome of the primary vote, I am not out of the race. On one level, this is simply nuts, given the disparity in votes.

Larry Wood is a candidate for HD 25 in the Matanuska Valley.

