Rage at companies creating jobs in Alaska is misplaced

I am often dumbfounded by the sheer number of words spewed onto the pages of this paper and website by people who must hate Alaska and want nothing to do with living, working and playing in this great state.
If not hatred and rage, how do they explain the repeated letters over the past few years attacking a company like Hilcorp that has invested billions of dollars in Alaska? They must conveniently forget the jobs Hilcorp has created the revenues they’ve paid the State and local governments and the oil and gas they’ve developed; the revenues and royalties of which helps pay for schools, public safety and a portion of each of our Permanent Fund dividends each fall.
When BP made public the worst-kept secret in the industry, announcing it was leaving Alaska after a 50-year stay in 2019, it was Hilcorp that chose to exponentially increase its presence in Alaska, spending $5.6 billion to acquire BP’s entire suite of assets. It was Hilcorp that kept the vast majority of BP’s workforce employed in jobs that continued to provide economic stability within families and communities across our state. It was Hilcorp that dramatically increased its philanthropic presence, highlighted by its premier-level sponsorship of the Iditarod.
And it is Hilcorp that continues to drive increased production across its North Slope fields.
Let’s not mince words: Had Hilcorp not stepped up in 2019, Alaska’s oil and gas industry would have faced an incredible level of uncertainty because there wasn’t another company ready and willing to invest in Alaska the way Hilcorp did. Thankfully for Alaska, we had a privately held company like Hilcorp flexible and financially stable, with a professional team of executives and experts able to complete a thorough due-diligence exercise with state agencies, culminating in a final purchase just over a year later.
Hilcorp is not alone in the crosshairs of the anti-Alaska chattering class. Other oil and gas companies, like Conoco Phillips, Exxon-Mobil and Santos, often face misguided criticisms by a small yet vocal minority; most of whom live in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau, far from the jobsites and projects they protest.
In the end, most Alaskans understand and appreciate the positive impact the oil and gas industry has on our state’s economy. Moreover, given the situation that Alaska could have found itself in had Hilcorp not been ready and willing to step up at a time Alaska’s oil and gas industry needed it to, I’m glad they’re part of the fabric of Alaska. Their ongoing commitments to our state will benefit every Alaskan. That’s an undisputed fact. So too is that continuing to demean and attack Hilcorp is not good business, not showing the true spirit of Alaska, and can only lead Hilcorp to rethink its long-term strategies. That would harm our state, our communities and hundreds of families. The rage and hatred is misplaced and needs to stop.
Rick Whitbeck is the Alaska state director for Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Email him at rick@powerthefuture.com. Follow him at twitter.com/PTFAlaska.