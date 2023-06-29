 Skip to main content
Rage at companies creating jobs in Alaska is misplaced

I am often dumbfounded by the sheer number of words spewed onto the pages of this paper and website by people who must hate Alaska and want nothing to do with living, working and playing in this great state.

If not hatred and rage, how do they explain the repeated letters over the past few years attacking a company like Hilcorp that has invested billions of dollars in Alaska? They must conveniently forget the jobs Hilcorp has created the revenues they’ve paid the State and local governments and the oil and gas they’ve developed; the revenues and royalties of which helps pay for schools, public safety and a portion of each of our Permanent Fund dividends each fall.

Rick Whitbeck is the Alaska state director for Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Email him at rick@powerthefuture.com. Follow him at twitter.com/PTFAlaska.

