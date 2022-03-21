Pursuing a federal loan for Alaska LNG is a tricky process

The federal infrastructure bill did not include billions of dollars in loan guarantees for a proposed Alaska North Slope gas pipeline project. The legislation merely changed federal law so that a liquefied natural gas export project could be eligible to apply for a loan guarantee.
Big difference.
It’s like the bank said you are eligible to apply for a home loan, not that you’re getting the loan.
No doubt a federal loan guarantee for more than half the construction cost of the proposed Alaska LNG project would be a big win for any developer.
The backstop of the U.S. Treasury would not only make it easier to borrow money but would lower the interest rate charged on any debt that the developer would need to repay from project cash flow. It could help reduce the sales price of the gas in an extremely competitive global marketplace where price matters.
A recent report by global energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, which was hired by the state agency that has been promoting an Alaska LNG project for six years, the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., estimated federal assurances to cover any possible loan default could shave the interest rate on debt by 1.5%.
Before the change written into the infrastructure bill, only an Alaska project that delivered gas to the Lower 48 states would have been eligible for federal assistance. That was the intent of the original provision adopted in 2004, when Congress was worried the U.S. would run short of natural gas — before the rush of shale gas production ended that concern.
The amendment to the law simply removed the requirement that the gas must be delivered to “the continental United States” or “to West Coast states,” leaving the definition of a guarantee-eligible Alaska gas project as anything that moves “natural gas from the Alaska North Slope.”
It was relatively easy to get the change included in the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, signed into law by the president last November, because it did not cost the federal treasury anything.
But it could cost the project sponsor hundreds of millions of dollars in fees unless the developer could either get Congress to pick up the tab or convince federal budget and Treasury Department staff there is no risk of default on the loans.
Only after putting together the entire package could the project developer apply to the Department of Energy and start the process that would move through multiple steps before getting an answer.
The possibility of a federal loan guarantee was one of several provisions included in the 2004 Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline Act intended to help the long-awaited but never financially feasible North Slope gas project reach reality. The loan guarantee was set at $18 billion in 2004, indexed to inflation, putting it at more than $26 billion in 2022. The LNG project is estimated at close to $40 billion.
Same as any other federally guaranteed loan, the developer would first need to line up private lenders. The project sponsor also would need binding contracts from enough customers to use the pipeline and liquefaction plant and take the gas to convince private investors to loan the billions of dollars for construction.
The sponsor would then apply to the Energy Secretary, where department staff would vet the applicant, much like the bank looks at the finances of a home loan borrower. If the Energy secretary approves the guarantee, the federal Office of Management and Budget and the Treasury Department, under a 1990 law called the Federal Credit Reform Act, would determine the “credit subsidy cost” of the guarantee — an estimate of how much the treasury might be required to pay if the loan goes bad and the guarantee kicks in.
For example, if the review determines there is a 2% risk of default on a $25 billion loan guarantee and that the government would recover half of what it could lose on honoring the guarantee, the project sponsor would have to pay a $250 million fee to cover that risk — or ask Congress to cover it.
After that is resolved, the project sponsor and Energy Department would negotiate the terms of the guarantee contract.
It’s certainly possible that an Alaska LNG project could achieve a federal loan guarantee if it can land binding contracts with creditworthy customers. It’s just more involved than amending a few words in the law to make an export project eligible for the guarantee.