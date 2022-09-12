Public service is a calling, regardless of the endless meetings

It is with great apologies that I will have to resign from the Fairbanks City Council.
I wish it was for some terrible scandal; however, I made some decisions with my family to move to some property that has a little more privacy. (I always thought, “Why would I move to Alaska only to have neighbors that can peer into my back yard?”) This has disqualified me from being able to continue to represent the city of Fairbanks.
I talked to the mayor and the city attorney a few weeks ago to give them a heads up. I’m sure there are some groups and departments that are excited to see me gone. And honestly, the one thing that has saddened me the most in this experience is the lack of excitement about being involved in our community. I hated almost every meeting I was a part of. It was described by a friend of mine that it was like slamming a car door in your hand at 40 below every hour.
I believe he undersold the experience, but it has to be done.
Fairbanks and the greater area need to see more regular folks run for councils and the borough assembly and take turns hating the endless meetings of talking without getting much done. If we don’t, then the folks who love to hear themselves talk and think they have all the answers will run this city, borough and state into the ground.
I tried to be honest and up front with how I felt and tried to make the best decisions for the city, in my view.
I wish the city of Fairbanks best of luck. The city does have some tremendous departments that work tirelessly. I would also encourage some departments to be cautious in allowing unions to think they are the only ones in the room during contract negotiations. They are not.
Some department(s) are slowly strangling the city budget. All this “free” money flying around is going to hurt us in the end. The city is balancing right now on a tight rope. The city should look carefully at the so-called nonprofit organizations that take a lot but can’t quantify the good they do. Tourism is our bread and butter with or without a scheme that promotes us worldwide. I would challenge the city to make some cuts and see what that does to tourism. It could be a very lucrative test, that’s for sure, and the only way to really tell if Explore Fairbanks is worth all the hype and money.
I wish I could fulfill my term, help the city stay out of debt and fight against the unions. But life has taken me in an unexpected direction.
With all that said, I wish whomever the mayor chooses the best of luck in my place. Just make sure you are honest with every vote. No deals, no “Vote for me, and I’ll vote for you.” Just vote honestly with every vote. That’s what I tried to do.
Jim Clark is a soon-to-be former Fairbanks City Council member.