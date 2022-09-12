 Skip to main content
Public service is a calling, regardless of the endless meetings

It is with great apologies that I will have to resign from the Fairbanks City Council.

I wish it was for some terrible scandal; however, I made some decisions with my family to move to some property that has a little more privacy. (I always thought, “Why would I move to Alaska only to have neighbors that can peer into my back yard?”) This has disqualified me from being able to continue to represent the city of Fairbanks.

Jim Clark is a soon-to-be former Fairbanks City Council member.

