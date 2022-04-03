Public right-of-ways can end the North Slope oil field feud

Ray Metcalfe spent four years rough-necking and drilling in Alaska’s oil fields in the 60s and 70s, and in the 70s and early 80s was in the Alaska Legislature where in 1982, he was the co-author of the original investment strategy for the Alaska Permanent Fund. In 2005 and 2006 he was the whistle blower who blew the whistle on VECO owner Bill Allen for paying bribes to six legislators in exchange for their votes to give Alaska’s oil away.