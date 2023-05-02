 Skip to main content
Public assistance division is working to get back on track

Providing quality service to Alaskans guides our work at the Department of Health. We are the department Alaskans turn to when they are struggling and need help — whether that be for food assistance, medical coverage or finding services for their family members. The Division of Public Assistance is usually the first agency an Alaskan in need seeks for help, but the pressures of a turbulent economy, staffing challenges, a cyberattack and antiquated IT systems have had a cascading effect on the Division’s ability to deliver the services our friends and neighbors need.

Benefits have been delayed across all public assistance programs, with the most significant effects being felt for the two largest — SNAP and Medicaid. Standard timelines for determinations have come and gone.

Heidi Hedberg is commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health.

