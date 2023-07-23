 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

Protecting children shouldn’t be controversial

This Saturday I walked with my wife and six children in the Golden Days Grande Parade. I displayed a giant inflatable walrus with a name tag that said “Johnny.” This float was based on a bestselling kids’ book by the same name that currently sits at almost 8,000 reviews and 4.9 stars on Amazon. There was no dog whistle here — no one was hiding the ball.

One of the judges commented online after they learned about the story of Johnny the Walrus that they “had no idea” and “both feel sick.” It’s illuminating that the intent of the judges was not to award the best float, but merely the best float with which they agreed. If they can’t expect a political float to have a political message, there’s not a lot that can be done about that. Regardless, we all had a great time and received hundreds of compliments along the route.

Michael Humphrey is a candidate for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.

