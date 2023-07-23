Protecting children shouldn’t be controversial

This Saturday I walked with my wife and six children in the Golden Days Grande Parade. I displayed a giant inflatable walrus with a name tag that said “Johnny.” This float was based on a bestselling kids’ book by the same name that currently sits at almost 8,000 reviews and 4.9 stars on Amazon. There was no dog whistle here — no one was hiding the ball.
One of the judges commented online after they learned about the story of Johnny the Walrus that they “had no idea” and “both feel sick.” It’s illuminating that the intent of the judges was not to award the best float, but merely the best float with which they agreed. If they can’t expect a political float to have a political message, there’s not a lot that can be done about that. Regardless, we all had a great time and received hundreds of compliments along the route.
Since then, the float has proven to be controversial to some, and you may be asking yourself, “what is the point?” The point is to illustrate the absurdity (or if you prefer, uncertainty) of gender ideology and ensure that it does not get taught in schools. It is commonsense to say that we should not create an environment where girls must endure boys who believe they are girls in their bathrooms and in their sports.
Schools are a place where children should learn core subjects. They are not a place to be confronted with a new values propositions from positions of authority that could very likely contradict what they are being inculcated with by their parents.
Are there children who believe that they are the sex or gender that is opposite of how they were born? Absolutely. However, one can be both sincere and wrong. It doesn’t make them evil or less deserving of respect, it just makes them sincerely wrong. This is the Christian view and the loving view. You don’t have to be religious to realize that it also happens to be the commonsense view.
Radical gender theory making its way into the classroom is a fundamental issue for me in this campaign, but it takes more than that to serve on the school board. I also support creating more opportunities for parental involvement in school. Homeschooled kids generally outperform their peers in public schools because the parents of homeschoolers have more of a connection to and investment in the outcomes. By and large, homeschool parents are not professional educators. Most parents can’t afford to homeschool their kids, but there is something we can do to approximate the environment. Schools need to create more opportunities for parents to volunteer. Whether it’s for special events, lunchroom or recess duty, or perhaps curriculum review, etc., the more buy-in we can get from parents in their children’s education, the more outcomes will improve.
Another key area of concern is targeted budget control. When it comes to reducing spending and balancing the budget, nothing should be off the table. There isn’t one key item to cut. There is no panacea enacted by a single hard choice in order to keep district spending within limits.
There are hundreds of hard choices, each seemingly inconsequential on their own (i.e., CEC relocation) but adding up to real savings and meaningful realignments. Reducing administrators and allowing teacher salaries adjusted for cost of living to at least keep up with inflation should be the goal. Throw in the costs associated to reach the goal of smaller class sizes and maybe only hundreds of hard choices was a underestimation.
The bottom line is, there is nothing “-phobic” going on here. There is no exclusion of individuals or calls to discriminate. All parents’ first priority should be advocating to protect their children in the best ways they know how. Pointing out that schools should be a place of academic learning and not centers of indoctrination is not controversial to the overwhelming majority of people in the borough.
Michael Humphrey is a candidate for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.