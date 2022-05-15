Protect the Permanent Fund with a Percent of Market Value amendment

As many Alaskans know, the Alaska constitution treats ownership of the natural resources differently than any other state. The specific section is Article 8, and § 2 reads as follows: “The legislature shall provide for the utilization, development, and conservation of all natural resources belonging to the State, including land and waters, for the maximum benefit of its people.”
There are two interpretations as to what the written words actually mean. First, some believe that the natural resource ownership rests with the people in a quasi-direct form that would be superior to any State claim. The second interpretation is that the people of Alaska own the natural resources through their state government.
There are limited sources — if any — to support the first interpretation, but there are important and reliable sources to support the second.
In his book “Crisis in the Commons: The Alaska Solution,” Walter Hickel says “The Alaska people, through our state government, won ownership of much of our land and our natural resources." Hickel was a leading proponent of statehood and was involved in the negotiations, so his interpretation means more than the interpretations of people who were not involved or who offered interpretations years — if not decades — later. Hickel’s words are supported in a document titled “Federal Laws Affecting Alaska Lands and Resources,” which is chapter five of a book titled “Analysis of Laws Governing Access Across Federal Lands: Options for Access in Alaska.” Links to the source documents are provided below. This 1979 source references other documents, including the Alaska Statehood Act and related reports from the 1950’s, and includes mention of the congressional intent behind the natural resources ownership provision. Some relevant quotes from the chapter include:
“The Alaska Statehood Act provides that all lands granted or confirmed under the Act include the full mineral rights. The Act further stipulates that these land grants are made on the condition that, in all subsequent conveyances of selected lands, the State must reserve all mineral rights and the right to enter and to remove the minerals.” Page 106
“The House report accompanying the Alaska Statehood Act indicates that these grants of lands and revenues were intended to overcome two major objections to statehood: that Alaska did not have a viable economy apart from the Federal expenditures for construction projects and military bases, and that Alaska could not support the costs of self-government from the resources from which revenue could be generated.” Page 109
Taken together, it is clear that Alaskans own the resources of Alaska through their state government. In reference to state ownership of these natural resources, Hickel goes on to say “The U.S. Congress deeded to us our mineral-rich lands so that our state government could afford to provide basic services. The intent was not to generate cash payments to the people.”
Beyond these references, there is the historical context of how resource ownership in Alaska has been treated since statehood.
Between 1959 and 1976 there was resource development in Alaska, and yet not once did anyone suggest that somehow Alaskans were being cheated out of their rightful due by not receiving some form of direct benefit. Even with the creation of the Permanent Fund in 1976 there was no language in the ballot measure or in the statements either in support or in opposition to passage that suggested anything other than state ownership of the natural resources and of the Permanent Fund itself.
The idea of placing the Permanent Fund dividend into the state constitution is based on a flawed interpretation of the state constitution and would violate the congressional intent behind the very section of the Alaska Statehood Act and the Alaska Constitution that proponents cite as reason for prioritizing the dividend program in the first place. No Alaskan has a priority interest in the Permanent Fund or in any other state owned resource. Alaskans own these resources collectively, and only through the State.
Protecting the Permanent Fund could be best accomplished by placing the POMV limit — Point of Market Value — into the Alaska constitution. As for the dividend program, paying dividends is a policy decision and should be continued as a balanced-budget payment within the overall budget. It is the Legislature’s job to develop the annual budgets, and the PFD is a part of those budgets. With the Permanent Fund protected with the POMV amendment, it can continue that way.