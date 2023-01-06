 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

Proposed ordinance would remove an important trail protection in the Fairbanks borough

Moose Mountain trail

Photo by Corrine Leistikow

Eric Troyer skis along a trail connecting Moose Mountain to Old Murphy Dome Road in December. The trail is one of many that may lose protections if the proposed ordinance passes.

 Photo by Corrine Leistikow

Trail lovers, pay attention.

If you are someone who enjoys using trails in the Fairbanks borough, especially those outside of protected areas, like borough and state parks, you need to know about an action the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is considering.

Eric Troyer is a local trails advocate and publisher/editor of the Interior Trails Newsletter. If you would like to get on the distribution list for the newsletter, which is free and comes out monthly, please send an email to fbxtrails@gmail.com.

