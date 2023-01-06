Proposed ordinance would remove an important trail protection in the Fairbanks borough

Trail lovers, pay attention.
If you are someone who enjoys using trails in the Fairbanks borough, especially those outside of protected areas, like borough and state parks, you need to know about an action the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is considering.
A proposed ordinance would remove part of a local law that goes a long way toward protecting area trails. Ordinance 2022-65 would remove an existing requirement for property owners to grant an easement for A and B trails in the FNSB Comprehensive Recreational Trails Plan.
The ordinance was introduced by Assembly Members Jimi Cash and Tammie Wilson. Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski has introduced a substitute ordinance that is very similar. The concern of these assembly members is understandable. A quick look at the requirement makes it seem like borough government is being heavy-handed, almost as though it is taking property away from a landowner for no good reason. But when you start to dig deeper, it becomes apparent that is not the case.
Also, I think the proposed ordinance would take away some of our rights over the state and federal governments. It would also affect large “private” property owners such as Mental Health Land Trust, the University of Alaska, and Native corporations. Do we want to relinquish some of our rights as borough residents over all these entities?
The proposed ordinance will be given a public hearing at the Borough Assembly’s regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12. If you agree that the trails easement requirement should remain, please let the assembly know by calling assembly members or sending an email. At minimum, please ask that the ordinance be referred to the borough’s Platting Board and the Trails Advisory Commission. (See link at end of this piece to a blog post that includes information on how to contact the assembly.)
In the long run, the proposed ordinance could harm the borough’s ability to ensure public access to some long-distance trails. That’s particularly important for people who like to travel long distances on trails, such as snowmachiners, dog mushers, and long-distance bikers, skiers and runners.
There are several popular trails that might or would definitely be affected by losing the trail easement requirement. At minimum we should research these to see how they might be affected and what landowners would be involved. Examples include the Yukon Quest Trail, the Equinox Marathon Trail, trails in and around Cleary Summit and Chatanika, trails connecting Skyline Ridge Park to the Skarland Trail, trails on and around Ester Dome, trails in the Goldstream Valley, and trails off Old Murphy Dome Road and into the Chatanika River valley.
To some this may seem like a simple issue of protecting private property owners, but once you start scratching below the surface you start seeing that it’s not so simple. I am a trails advocate and a private property owner in the borough. I strongly believe private property rights should be respected. I believe they are under our current system.
The issue is complex and has many facets. I have written a blog post about it (bit.ly/3QyFXb3) that includes how you can contact the assembly if you agree that these proposed ordinances should be voted down or at least further studied before being acted upon.
Eric Troyer is a local trails advocate and publisher/editor of the Interior Trails Newsletter. If you would like to get on the distribution list for the newsletter, which is free and comes out monthly, please send an email to fbxtrails@gmail.com.