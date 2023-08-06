 Skip to main content
Proposed ordinance would destroy comprehensive planning in the Fairbanks borough

A trail sign at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area marks the path for outdoor enthusiasts in November 2020.

A proposed ordinance that would gut the Fairbanks borough comprehensive planning process will have a public hearing at the borough Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8. I urge people to speak out against it.

While there are positive aspects of proposed ordinance 2023-30, overall, it would be damaging to the borough. A key part of the ordinance is a single line that would allow property owners to opt out of planning documents for anything that is to be “dedicated for public purposes, such as a park, trail or road.”

Eric Troyer has lived in Fairbanks since 1989 and has served on several boards including Interior Trails Preservation Coalition and the Vista Gold Road Service Area Commission.

