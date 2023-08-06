Proposed ordinance would destroy comprehensive planning in the Fairbanks borough

A proposed ordinance that would gut the Fairbanks borough comprehensive planning process will have a public hearing at the borough Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8. I urge people to speak out against it.
While there are positive aspects of proposed ordinance 2023-30, overall, it would be damaging to the borough. A key part of the ordinance is a single line that would allow property owners to opt out of planning documents for anything that is to be “dedicated for public purposes, such as a park, trail or road.”
Other parts of the ordinance would change how affected landowners would be contacted and would require the borough to pay for required easements, though wording in the ordinance is unclear as to whether payment would be for just trail easements or trail and road easements. (Read the proposed ordinance here: tinyurl.com/5yb39z4v.)
But let’s consider that key opt-out line. I am uncertain if property owners can opt out at any time or only when a new plan is being adopted. In any case, the proposed ordinance would turn any comprehensive plan into an un-comprehensive plan. Theoretically, all landowners could opt out, making the planning process useless. Even if some opt in, the plan would be patchwork, defeating the concept of a comprehensive plan.
The Fairbanks Comprehensive Trail Plan update recently passed, so it’s possible it may be protected. However, this ordinance could affect future updates. The Fairbanks Comprehensive Roads Plan, which is in process and has not yet been adopted, would definitely be affected (fnsbroadsplan.com).
The ordinance has been submitted by Assemblywoman Barbara Haney. I know she is trying to respond to concerns by property owners who feel they shouldn’t be told what to do with their property or who feel they haven’t been properly contacted about the roads plan or the recently passed trails plan. I appreciate Assemblywoman Haney’s concern, but her solution does far too much damage.
I believe Assemblywoman Haney is trying to address problems with small private property owners, but her solution will affect all property owners in the borough. The largest landholders are public or semi-public agencies such as the State of Alaska, the federal government, the University of Alaska, and the Mental Health Trust.
The problem with this sledgehammer solution is what could happen if these large landowners opt out. For example, chunks of land could be left with no road access or very poor access. Imagine if the roads plan called for subdivision roads to be extended across state land to borough land. But the state opts out, subdivides, and decides to dead end it’s roads without reaching borough property. And the only access left to the borough property is via a section line easement that runs over a bluff or through a swamp. Suddenly we’ve got borough property that can no longer be used for residential or business purposes. Even recreation would be severely limited. Is that how we want to manage our borough land?
With the current laws, these large landowners must follow plans set forth by Fairbanksans, both the government officials and all the residents who have participated in the public process. If we let all landowners opt out, we may give local landowners more control, but we also turn over local control to the heads of agencies and corporations who live outside of Fairbanks.
I feel less strongly about the other provisions of the ordinance, but I still have strong concerns about them. One aspect would require that the borough pay for dedicated easements required by the comprehensive plans. According to the Planning Department people have not complained about not getting paid for easements. Should we start spending borough funds for something that has not been a problem? Is that fiscally responsible?
Other provisions would require first class mailings instead of postcards and would increase the scope of some mailings. Both would increase borough costs. A few people have claimed they have not had sufficient notice. Is that a reason to increase costs for everyone in the borough? I might be convinced, but I’m skeptical.
In the end, I feel this ordinance has too many flaws. I wish I could support it, because I know Assemblywoman Haney has good intentions, but I can’t.
The Planning Department is also recommending denial of the ordinance. Read the department report here: tinyurl.com/4948sb43.
Eric Troyer has lived in Fairbanks since 1989 and has served on several boards including Interior Trails Preservation Coalition and the Vista Gold Road Service Area Commission.