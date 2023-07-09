 Skip to main content
Proposed Ambler Road isn't a viable option but a state preserve is

Proposed state preserve
Ron Yarnell

I have been offering wilderness trips north of Bettles into the Gates of the Arctic National Park since the early 1970s. The proposed Ambler Road will change forever the nature of the entire southern slope of the Brooks Range. It will open up the Central and Western Arctic to industrial mining on a scale the area has never seen before.

There is a lot of opposition to this proposed 225-mile-long road, locally, statewide and nationally. This is not a decision that should be undertaken lightly, and certainly not by international mining companies and the Alaska Industrial Development & Export Authority (AIDEA). On the map below you can see the road, as proposed by AIDEA, crossing from right to left along the southern flanks of the Brooks Range. Evansville and Bettles are in the lower right corner of the map.

Ron Yarnell first came to Bettles in 1971. He has been leading wilderness trips down the Alatna, John, and North Fork of the Koyukuk ever since. He owns a cabin just outside Bettles and one at Wild Lake. He had floated these rivers dozens of times. He makes his residence in Fairbanks.

