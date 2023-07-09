Proposed Ambler Road isn't a viable option but a state preserve is

I have been offering wilderness trips north of Bettles into the Gates of the Arctic National Park since the early 1970s. The proposed Ambler Road will change forever the nature of the entire southern slope of the Brooks Range. It will open up the Central and Western Arctic to industrial mining on a scale the area has never seen before.
There is a lot of opposition to this proposed 225-mile-long road, locally, statewide and nationally. This is not a decision that should be undertaken lightly, and certainly not by international mining companies and the Alaska Industrial Development & Export Authority (AIDEA). On the map below you can see the road, as proposed by AIDEA, crossing from right to left along the southern flanks of the Brooks Range. Evansville and Bettles are in the lower right corner of the map.
Doyon and the native village of Evansville lands are shown in brown. All the rest of the lands inside the yellow outline are state owned lands managed by DNR, except for small parcels of private land scattered throughout the area. Until recently the area has be the domain of hunters, fishermen, trappers, miners, snowmobilers, canoes, backpackers, rafters and locals using the land.
Several years ago South 32, an Australian mining company, staked out 198,000 acres of claims in a band stretching from east of the Wild River all the way to Iniakuk Lake. If developed these claims would impact Wild River, the John River, the Malamute Fork of the John, the Malamute Fork of the Alatna, Iniakuk River, Mettenpherg Creek, Michigan Creek and many other rivers flowing out of the Gates of the Arctic National Park.
The impacts have already started to affect the present users of this area. I recently returned from a canoe trip down the Wild River. Daily, we saw helicopters flying back and forth from Coldfoot and Bettles to the camps South 32 and AIDEA have set up to explore for minerals and to conduct studies for the road. We stopped at one site where trees had been chopped down on Doyon land and some kind of water gauge had been set up. (I assume this is where a bridge will be built for the Ambler Road to cross the Wild River.)
These lands have been used for a millennium by the local Natives for subsistence uses and more recently by small scale miners, sport hunters and recreationists. Do we really want to see these lands that belong to all of us Alaskans managed for large scale industrial mining?
Originally, the Ambler Road was proposed to open up the Ambler Mining District in the Kobuk Valley. But now AIDEA and South 32 are trying to do the same thing to the entire southern flanks of the Central Brooks Range.
No matter what happens with the Ambler Road, I have a proposal to protect 1.5 million acres of state land within the yellow lines on the accompanying map. This could be a State Wilderness Preserve where small scale mining, fishing, hunting, trapping, snowmachining, canoeing, backpacking, dog mushing subsistence uses could continue to go on as they do now, but no large scale mining would be allowed.
I have sketched on the map winter trails and routes that have been used for the last several hundred years by miners, trappers, dog mushers, subsistence users, hunters, fishermen, and others. In earlier years there were cabins scattered throughout the area. Instead of developing the area for industrial scale mining, why can’t we keep the area as it is now. Locals could be hired to keep these winter trails open. Even cabins could be built, as they are in the White Mountains National Recreations Area north of Fairbanks. This area would compliment the adjacent wilderness of the Gates of the Arctic National Park, but not be as restrictive.
Residents of villages like Bettles, Evansville, Coldfoot, Allakaket and Alatna could actually be paid to maintain trails that they and others use. In the 50 plus years that I have been using this area I have watched all of these villages shrink. Most of the villages don’t want to see the Ambler Road built. They are worried about how the mines will affect their subsistence use of the land. They don’t want to see the lands they use opened up to outsiders.
These are the people that will be affected by the Ambler Road and the mines. They should be the ones who decide what happens to these lands. In this proposal the local people should be the ones who decide what trails are maintained and if and where cabins are built. The local people should be the steward of this area not the international mining companies.
I hope by presenting this option we can reduce the impacts industrial mining will have on at least a portion of the Brooks Range. This road and these mines should not be allowed without the consent of the people that live in the local area.
Ron Yarnell first came to Bettles in 1971. He has been leading wilderness trips down the Alatna, John, and North Fork of the Koyukuk ever since. He owns a cabin just outside Bettles and one at Wild Lake. He had floated these rivers dozens of times. He makes his residence in Fairbanks.