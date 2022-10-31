 Skip to main content
Please don’t embarrass Alaska in the political arena

When John McCain ran for president back in 2008 he was beloved by Alaska’s Republican base. The man had endured torture at the hands of brutal communists yet never surrendered our military’s vital secrets.

As a veteran who suffered from a myriad of injuries during his time in captivity, no one would’ve blamed him for going into an early retirement. Still, he chose to continue his public service, working in the U.S. Senate for decades. While his opponents may not have agreed with his views on economics or foreign policy, even they could not deny that he was a man true to his convictions.

Brent Nichols lives in Fairbanks.

