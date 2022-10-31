Please don’t embarrass Alaska in the political arena

When John McCain ran for president back in 2008 he was beloved by Alaska’s Republican base. The man had endured torture at the hands of brutal communists yet never surrendered our military’s vital secrets.
As a veteran who suffered from a myriad of injuries during his time in captivity, no one would’ve blamed him for going into an early retirement. Still, he chose to continue his public service, working in the U.S. Senate for decades. While his opponents may not have agreed with his views on economics or foreign policy, even they could not deny that he was a man true to his convictions.
At a town hall when speaking about Barack Obama, John McCain actually defended his opponent against a conspiracy theorist. A cruel, old woman, who’s assertions were caught on video, alleged that Barack Obama was a Muslim secretly lying about his loyalty to the country. Rather than endorse this racist lie, McCain took the microphone away from her saying, “No ma’am, he’s a decent family-man citizen that I happen to have disagreements with.” And this tells you everything about McCain. Even in a heated election cycle where he would’ve benefited from slandering Obama, he chose not to.
McCain respected Alaska enough to choose our governor as his running mate. Sarah Palin was seen as a bright woman who would attract new voters from across the political spectrum. She did the opposite. She embarrassed the McCain campaign with her bizarre rhetoric on multiple occasions and hurt the man’s chances at winning. Afterward, she supported the Trump campaign, with then Donald Trump openly mocking John McCain’s torture and denying his honor. When one thinks about that town hall back in 2008 when principled conservatism came in conflict with far-right paranoia, it becomes clear that Sarah Palin chose to side with far-right paranoia.
After the 2020 election, she became infamous for sharing election denial conspiracies. Not only are her fiscal policies unreasonable and her social policies backward, her loyalty to American democracy is an open question. In the Senate race, Palin has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka to be our next Republican senator, however, this ignores the fact that Alaska already has a good Republican senator.
Lisa Murkowski has been serving Alaska for years as a principled conservative who supports resource development and low taxation. She has been skeptical of mass immigration as it relates to the Southern border, and is a champion of Second Amendment rights. Yet because she was unwilling to believe conspiracies about the 2020 election, candidates like Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka have turned against her. Lisa to this day remains a proud conservative, but because she was unwilling to propagate a lie, her character has been tarnished much like John McCain. When it comes time to vote in November, please don’t vote for a slate of candidates who’ve embarrassed Alaska on the national scene. We don’t need any more election deniers, authoritarians or religious fundamentalists who are on video mindlessly speaking in tongues. We need moderates, a united coalition of Republicans and Democrats who patriotically serve our state with common-sense provisions.
If you can’t bring yourself to vote for Mary Peltola because she is a Democrat, then rank her second because if Sarah Palin wins she will continue to embarrass our state in Congress and on national television. Similarly, vote for Lisa Murkowski, because if she wins she will continue to honor our state and uplift the Alaska economy while protecting our civil liberties in the process.
Election Day is coming quickly, and if we don’t make the right choice, extremists will represent us in Washington. Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski are both experienced leaders who have what it takes to lead our country in a better direction. On Nov. 8, please vote. And if possible, please select these two as your first choice on the ranked ballot.
Brent Nichols lives in Fairbanks.