Please be safe, courteous, and legal as you fish in Alaska this summer

As the ice melts from Alaska’s world famous lakes and rivers, it’s time for many Alaskans’ favorite summer pastime, fishing. More than 500,000 Alaskans and visitors will purchase sport fishing licenses as they pursue salmon, trout, halibut, and countless other species across our great state.

As a 25-year Trooper, I have been a part of many of the state’s sport, personal use and commercial fisheries from an enforcement standpoint. I have also participated as an angler across the state. I have seen the damage that can be done to the state’s fisheries when people violate regulations and fish illegally. This summer, about 80 Alaska Wildlife Troopers will be on patrol across the state from the waters, trails, and skies to protect Alaska’s $15 Billion-dollar annual fishery resource.

Colonel Bernard Chastain is an Alaska Wildlife Trooper. Opinions expressed in the community perspective are solely his own.

