Pioneering a sustainable, independent food supply for Alaska

Alaskans love to claim a pioneering independence, but a sudden interruption of our Outside food supply has the potential to reveal how dependent and nonpioneering we have become. Recent pre-election agriculture initiatives have been announced, but do they really address the issue?

Imagine waking up in your secure Alaska home one cold November morning to hear of an infrastructure collapse — for a number of possible reasons — along the U.S. West Coast. At first it seems like a remote problem, and you’re thankful to live in Alaska away from that mess. But soon comes the realization that most of Alaska’s food supply is sitting on the shelves of a handful of local stores. Once it’s gone, there is no more food coming in. By the time this registers in your brain, others have already raced to the stores, emptying the shelves before you’ve even started your vehicle. And then, it’s too late. The food supply is gone.

Don Morton is a resident of Fairbanks, currently enrolled in UAF’s ACNS/GEOG 629 Geography of the Arctic and Circumpolar North. This piece is a product of his initial research into issues of food security in Alaska and throughout the Arctic.

