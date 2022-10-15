Pioneering a sustainable, independent food supply for Alaska

Alaskans love to claim a pioneering independence, but a sudden interruption of our Outside food supply has the potential to reveal how dependent and nonpioneering we have become. Recent pre-election agriculture initiatives have been announced, but do they really address the issue?
Imagine waking up in your secure Alaska home one cold November morning to hear of an infrastructure collapse — for a number of possible reasons — along the U.S. West Coast. At first it seems like a remote problem, and you’re thankful to live in Alaska away from that mess. But soon comes the realization that most of Alaska’s food supply is sitting on the shelves of a handful of local stores. Once it’s gone, there is no more food coming in. By the time this registers in your brain, others have already raced to the stores, emptying the shelves before you’ve even started your vehicle. And then, it’s too late. The food supply is gone.
95% of Alaska’s food has been coming from Outside, and all you can do now, like everybody else, is think that we should have invested heavily in a local food infrastructure years ago. A strong, planned investment program years ago would not only have provided Alaskans with food security, but would have stimulated a powerful, far-reaching, self-sustaining economy based on food production, storage, distribution, research and education.
The Dunleavy administration has made a recent, rapid push for a Nenana-Totchaket land auction and a new Office of Food Security that, according to News-Miner accounts, will — using no additional resources — serve as a focal point for those “who are in the business of agriculture, mariculture, food processing, and other related industries.” These initiatives — some have noted their sudden appearance just before the election — appear to scatter a few seeds in the hope that some will grow, allowing this critical infrastructure to evolve haphazardly. But, without a disciplined influx of investments, this is unlikely to meet the goals of self-sustaining agriculture, which needs a complex infrastructure to grow in an integrated way.
A trilogy of papers, authored by Alaskans, appeared in the September 2014 journal Arctic providing an impressive overview of the many factors that need to be considered. These papers, each with leading title Sustainable Agriculture for Alaska and the Circumpolar North, address environmental, geophysical, biological and socioeconomic challenges and solutions from the perspective of the international circumpolar north, with emphasis on Alaska.
One of the narratives that stands out is the chicken-egg problem related to food production and food distribution and storage. Increased food production is hampered because of an inadequate infrastructure to process, store and distribute food. At the same time, the growth of this necessary infrastructure is limited as long as we lack substantial food production to drive it. Large-scale start-up investment is needed to simultaneously support this interdependent system.
Another area of great importance is that of education in all aspects of a sustained agricultural system. Many state universities have strong agricultural programs in support of the farmers, the processors, and the full business environment that glues it all together. In order to adequately stimulate sustainable agriculture in the state, Alaska needs to invest heavily in its own university agricultural programs.
The current state of food provision in the state demonstrates a carefree dependence on tenuous Outside supply chains, with little motivation to exercise now the sacrifice that will supply future generations with food security and food-based economies. One of many calamities in or outside of Alaska can, within days, turn us into a helpless population, suffering the fate all too familiar in other parts of the world.
Recent initiatives of land auctions and new state offices are steps in the right direction, but do not consider the cold hard fact that the only way to get there is to make the sacrifices here and now. Over time, such investments can generate new wealth within the state, but the seeds that are planted will not bear fruit unless they are supported regularly, over the long haul so that they mature. There is little we can do to avert a food emergency in the near future, but if we choose to invest now, we not only introduce strong economic stimuli, but we also make it possible for that person who wakes up one November morning hearing bad news from the Lower 48 to breathe a slight sigh of relief that at least the independent Alaska pioneers of the past made the sacrifices that prevent us from having to endure our own calamity.
Don Morton is a resident of Fairbanks, currently enrolled in UAF’s ACNS/GEOG 629 Geography of the Arctic and Circumpolar North. This piece is a product of his initial research into issues of food security in Alaska and throughout the Arctic.