Our survival on the line

Serena Fitka grew up in Saint Mary’s and is the executive director of the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association.

Jennifer Hooper lives in Bethel and is the natural resources manager for the Association of Village Council Presidents.

Mellisa Maktuayaq Johnson is a Tribal citizen of Nome Eskimo Community and works with the AYK Tribal Consortium.

Kevin Whitworth is a Tribal citizen of McGrath Native Village and is the executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

Dr. Michael Williams Sr. is a Tribal citizen and the chief of the Akiak Native Community.