Our survival on the line

If we were a school of chum salmon heading home to Western Alaska to spawn this summer, we would be amazed at our own survival.

To survive and spawn, we would have overcome alarming heat waves in 2019 as we left our freshwater homes and started rearing in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska. We would have searched long and hard for nutrition to provide the energy we needed to start our migration homeward, and we would have competed against hatchery fish from Japan, Russia, and other countries to find the best food to fill our stomachs.

Serena Fitka grew up in Saint Mary’s and is the executive director of the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association.

Jennifer Hooper lives in Bethel and is the natural resources manager for the Association of Village Council Presidents.

Mellisa Maktuayaq Johnson is a Tribal citizen of Nome Eskimo Community and works with the AYK Tribal Consortium.

Kevin Whitworth is a Tribal citizen of McGrath Native Village and is the executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

Dr. Michael Williams Sr. is a Tribal citizen and the chief of the Akiak Native Community.

