 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ore haul leaves a disturbing carbon footprint

As the controversial Manh Choh 480-mile roundtrip ore haul moves ever closer, the downsides of the project, like road safety, noise pollution, air pollution and damaged roads, have all been spotlighted.

There is one other issue that has not been addressed: the carbon footprint.

Sean McGuire lives in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.