Ore haul leaves a disturbing carbon footprint

As the controversial Manh Choh 480-mile roundtrip ore haul moves ever closer, the downsides of the project, like road safety, noise pollution, air pollution and damaged roads, have all been spotlighted.
There is one other issue that has not been addressed: the carbon footprint.
We are beginning to witness what the coming climate catastrophe has in store for us. The planet is careening into a future of massive drought, desertification, wildfires, crop failure and sea level rise that will lead to unimaginable displacement of populations fleeing low-lying coastal cities. Ocean and fresh water temperatures will become too hot in many cases to sustain fish or marine mammals. We are on track to lose a million species worldwide.
None of this is a surprise. The science of what burning fossil fuels does to the atmosphere has been clear and virtually unanimous for at least a generation. It may sound cliche but this is the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced.
The good news is that people and governments around the globe are finally beginning to wake up to the looming disaster. Already alternative and renewable energies are making a spectacular surge. Humanity is finally coming to grips with how critical it is to limit the use of fossil fuels.
And yet, here in Interior of Alaska, we face a plan by a foreign mining corporation to dig up raw ore in Tetlin and load it into 95-foot-long, 80-ton, double trailer trucks, and haul that ore (at 3 miles per gallon) 240 miles up the Richardson Highway, right through North Pole and the heart of Fairbanks, up to the Fort Knox processing plant. All this is to get a few ounces of gold. These trucks will run through Fairbanks every 12 minutes, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for at least five years.
The science is unanimous: Planet Earth is in great peril. The more fossil fuel we burn, the more danger we are in. This ore haul project is a perfect example of why it’s so hard for us to make the changes that we need. For the most part these corporations only care about profits. That’s capitalism at its worst. But history is also full of examples of countries pulling together (All for one and one for all.) and accomplishing feats that seemed almost impossible. These amazing examples of cooperation and sacrifice often come in the form of a population rallying to defend and save their country. The battle to avoid the worst of the climate catastrophe and save our future is going to be complex and extremely difficult because it’s going to take everyone around the world doing their part.
Governments, corporations, citizens, all of us must work together to avoid planetary catastrophe, not only for ourselves, but also for our fellow creatures. Although projects like this ore haul are discouraging we can’t loose hope, there’s still time to change course.
With this stark reality in mind, it would be hard to design a project that so callously and unnecessarily injects so much CO2 into the atmosphere. If the corporation built an ore processing plant at the site of the mine that would be one thing, but this trucking plan should not go forward.
Sean McGuire lives in Fairbanks.