One educator's resignation from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District

Ties to this district run deeply within my family. My father, Vern Dulany, taught and coached for the FNSBSD starting in the late 1970s. In the 80s, my mother, Patty, began working in administrative positions at schools within the district.
My partner and I are both products of this district’s schools. He’s repping Hunter, Ryan and Lathrop (class of ‘93); I attended Salcha Elementary and Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School (class of ‘95). Since 2001, we’ve operated in a few different positions as district employees and parent volunteers: supporting the community and its children by educating, tutoring and coaching. Throughout our lives, we have given much of our time and energy to living and learning in the FNSBSD, both as educators and as volunteers.
Our own children attended Barnette Magnet School. Like any and every school in our district, it can be a great place to learn. And like any and every school in our district, that statement is only consistently true for a small percentage of the student population.
My children were in the larger percentage of students. Their attendance, in my opinion as an educator and a parent, was — for many reasons — more harmful than it was beneficial, and not because of a conflict with a teacher or any other member of the school’s population.
Before I continue, I’d like to clarify that I can both believe that my children’s schools were problematic for them and be a fierce advocate for educators in our district — including my children’s teachers. We as educators are finding success within the systems that have been put in place because we are working our asses off, tasked with an impossible “To Do” list and that continues to grow as our voices and perspectives are shut out and ignored by our employers and the board that oversees our district. I’m not saying that educators are blameless; however, we want to be good at our jobs, and that takes many hours of continuing education and extensive, meaningful collaboration with others around the district, both inside and outside of our own school buildings. Like students, we need to learn and grow. We must continually strive to prepare for an ever-changing world and the future in which our children will live as adults. That takes time and energy. Under current district leadership, we continue to lose both.
Therefore, at the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 7, I resigned from my position as a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. I have chosen to end my relationship with the FNSBSD — both as an employee and as a parent. While the students of the FNSBSD deserve an educator of my caliber in a classroom, the leadership of this district does not.
The toxic working and learning environment in which FNSBSD students and staff are tasked with navigating daily keeps us from teaching and learning to the best of our abilities. It keeps us from shaping the future. Building it, one student at a time. Instead, we feel like we’re just jumping through hoop after hoop that we neither designed nor created.
While they’re on fire. And it doesn’t have to be that way.
We live in the present that was built for us, but we have many opportunities to create change, especially when we collaborate with a wide range of voices and perspectives.
Despite Fitzgerald’s warning at the end of Gatsby — and in spite of educator and student perspective — the leaders of this district continue to move full steam ahead, “[...] boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” Like in Gatsby, this is due to the intentional propagation of systemic white supremacy.
I’ve written and spoken about this topic before, through multiple Community Perspective pieces and school board testimonies. Other community members, FNSBSD students and staff have as well. Our voices, our perspectives, have continually been ignored. Therefore, in this piece, I aim to explore why we are ignored and how and why we can do better. In order to do that, we need to talk about white supremacy.
Like Fitzgerald, I’m not talking about white hoods and burning crosses. What I’m talking about is the context. The air around us. The blatant, intentional refusal to examine the system that was built, why it was built and how it causes harm.
Let’s start by acknowledging something on which we can all agree: Schools exist to serve students. Those students are the future. Every single one of them. Our schools should function in a way that honors that truth.
Crafting careful readers, intentional writers, credible speakers and critical thinkers is a delicate, individualized process that requires much care, consistency and collaboration. For human beings to learn and grow, they need time, space, and energy to engage with challenges, take risks, and embrace struggle. This has always been true. Ludicrously, the leadership of this school district has chosen repeatedly to ignore this fact. FNSBSD educators know all too well the anatomy of a current classroom: spaces intentionally over-populated with children and intentionally under-staffed with adults who are exhausted and withering due to intentional underfunding and overworking.
Our students deserve quality educators who are learning and growing along with them and the world around us. However, our cracked plates are heaped with too many tasks to dedicate our contracted time and energy to learning and growing professionally, unless we choose to on our personal time and with our personal funds: an inequitable and unsustainable demand. Teachers, support staff, custodians, nurses, counselors … we have been collectively screaming for change, pleading for compassion as loudly as the crash of the Redwood that no one hears fall in the forest.
Systemic white supremacy removes credibility and ethos from the voices and perspectives of those who are living the daily reality of a situation, leaving a select few to determine which voices are “legitimate,” which perspectives are “true.” Whose classroom experiences, though, could be more legitimate than the experiences of those who are in them every day? When empowered students have boldly shared their truths with the school board, their words–like ours–are met with defensiveness and either/or thinking, also tenets of systemic white supremacy. It’s no secret that the FNSBSD is struggling, but by shielding themselves from fault and responsibility, district leaders repeatedly refuse reflection, to accept the opportunity to grow their perspectives by listening, asking questions, and introspecting. Instead, they place the blame and onus of district failures on its students and those students’ caregivers, an ego-fanning tactic and tenet of white supremacy: That the fault is with the people, not the system.
The most insidious trait of a system that revolves around whiteness is that those in power feel as though they have the right, the responsibility, and the ability to ameliorate the damage their system has caused. In other words, their social position earns them — and “demands” from them — the right to “fix,” to “solve” to “rationalize.” This is a direct outcome of what we’ve been talking about in these last few paragraphs. By not listening, not working to understand a perspective different than your own…to assume expertise based on your proximity to policy and not to pupils ... How can you ever find yourself at fault when the reality in which you are wrong never hits your ears, never soaks into your brain and, therefore, never becomes an ingredient in what will become your recipe for a solution. Our district leadership’s plans will continually fail because in rushing to amelioration, the perpetrators of the harm (those with the power to control the situation, which in a school system rests solely on the school board and the superintendent’s office) distract themselves with “fixing” a perspective which they refuse to understand. Isn’t that like trying to take a test without learning the material? Irony and hypocrisy aside, continually preparing ineffective “solutions” takes over the time, space, and energy with which our district’s leaders could be identifying and sitting with the possibility that their leadership can and may very well be the problem.
District leadership, I can hear you now, arguing that “No one’s perfect.” Or telling yourself that you “tried your best.” I’m not arguing with that — nor am I trying to deify myself as an educator, community member, and parent. However, the truth of the matter is that for people who claim to understand what is currently happening in classrooms and schools, you know very little. Your superficial, sporadic interactions with student voices–and your consistent disregard of educator and support staff testimony — render you unable to feel our pulse. To know our needs.
Compared to the population of school staff and students in this district, those in leadership positions are a tiny, insulated group holding a disproportionate amount of power. They create and revise policy. Yet they’re ignorant of what happens inside of a classroom daily, weekly, monthly. I have no doubt that they are comfortable with and confident in their intentions, but what happens after they vote “yes” or “no”? What impact will that vote have in the future? How will history remember it?
For two decades I have been educating young adults in this district. Thousands of our community’s teenagers have passed through my classrooms. Throughout my many successes and mistakes, I have loved my job, even when the impossibility of it broke me. My classroom was a place of solace and compassion the year my mother died.
Leaving this role is painful. But protecting my and my own children’s ability to live and learn is worth it.
Ms. Olivia Smith, welcome to the board. I encourage you to use your platform to advocate for collaboration and communication between the school board and students using methods in which the student’s comfort and confidence is centered, like in the survey that was presented to the board in October by two Lathrop sophomores. If you do decide to use it, I encourage you to seek out a variety of student brains and voices who can, with love and through compassion, revise it to be more inclusive.
Students and teens of the FNSBSD, you are powerful. You are the future. You deserve our best. Sometimes we as adults just do not quite know what that looks like.
So show up to board meetings. Email school board members. Share your experiences, your perspective. Your stories. When the time comes that you are asked HOW and WHY to improve your schooling and your community, make your voice heard. It’s valuable and unique and beautiful and bold. What you do and say matters. Each of you deserves the best of us because
You
Are
The
Future.
Please do not forget that — and remind the adults around you when we inevitably do.