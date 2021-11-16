Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officers are more than a nameless face behind a badge

I am a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and I love my job. Granted, it has become increasingly more difficult over the past year and a half with the onslaught of Covid-19 and the pressures that puts on us and on everyone.

But throughout, I have felt supported and empowered by my leadership, the hospital and so many incredible members of our community. It is a health care war, but I know I am not battling alone.

Yet some days I feel a twinge of annoyance that it took a crisis to bring out all this support. I was dealing with blood, poop, ungrateful people and death before the onset of this pandemic, and I will continue to do so long after the thoughtful, thankful baskets of food stop coming. It makes me wonder: How many other critical workers are we not appreciating? Imagine winter without the DOT to clear the roads, or Christmas minus our faithful postal workers. I read recently in the News-Miner that there is one group in particular who seems to be under fire at the moment when what they deserve instead is our whole-hearted support. That group is our law enforcement.

Reading that article really bothered me and for good reason. I have always been thankful for our police and troopers, and I recognize my need for them. As a woman whose husband has to pull night shifts, I could call if my home was invaded. As a mother with small children, I can go to work knowing we live in a community that is kept safe. On a personal level I appreciate them, but also on a professional level. As a nurse, I have had an officer take his own personal time and dig through the wreckage of a car to return glasses to a patient who was blind without them. I also have the added experience of living more than a decade in a third world country and seeing the crime and chaos that exist in a truly corrupt system.

We need our law enforcement. These are men and women who literally take bullets for us. They deal daily with some of the ugliest and most painful parts of our community, and do so sometimes at great personal cost. None of them are perfect, as none of us nurses are, but if I was attacked and put down because of the mistakes or prejudices of some other nurse, I would be incredibly discouraged in an already difficult job.

What does this mean for us? Personally, we can thank and assist our officers. They are not some nameless force behind a badge but our neighbors and friends, our children or spouses. For those who are leaders in Fairbanks, we can speak up to make sure our law enforcement are well funded, well trained and whole-heartedly supported by our community so that they can work to the best of their ability.

As a nurse, I can fight my battles because they fight theirs, and I pray that it does not take a nation-wide crisis for us to give them our support.

Leah Admundsen lives in Fairbanks.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.