New wood stove rules are bad for the Interior

Like many residents of the Fairbanks area, I was surprised to receive a mailer from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation which informed me that my EPA-certified woodstove would soon be out of compliance with ADEC’s new rules. “Game Over” it said, in a pixelated video game-style font.

It’s no secret that the Fairbanks North Star Borough has struggled with air pollution caused by PM2.5, particles which are emitted by solid-fuel burning sources like wood and pellet stoves, but also by vehicles, buildings and more. This difficulty is largely due to the area’s singular environmental conditions: long, frigid winters and the well-known “inversion” phenomenon that traps cold, polluted air for long periods of time. Without access to significant quantities of piped natural gas like Southcentral communities, solid fuel stoves are an essential source of heat for FNSB families. Inevitably, these stoves will produce some level of air pollution.

Kent Severns is owner of The Woodway. He lives in Fairbanks.

