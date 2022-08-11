New wood stove rules are bad for the Interior

Like many residents of the Fairbanks area, I was surprised to receive a mailer from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation which informed me that my EPA-certified woodstove would soon be out of compliance with ADEC’s new rules. “Game Over” it said, in a pixelated video game-style font.
It’s no secret that the Fairbanks North Star Borough has struggled with air pollution caused by PM2.5, particles which are emitted by solid-fuel burning sources like wood and pellet stoves, but also by vehicles, buildings and more. This difficulty is largely due to the area’s singular environmental conditions: long, frigid winters and the well-known “inversion” phenomenon that traps cold, polluted air for long periods of time. Without access to significant quantities of piped natural gas like Southcentral communities, solid fuel stoves are an essential source of heat for FNSB families. Inevitably, these stoves will produce some level of air pollution.
The borough’s failure to achieve air quality standards means that the state has been required to submit a State Implementation Plan, or SIP, to demonstrate how it will achieve compliance with Clean Air Act standards within the area that is currently not attaining them. ADEC’s new rules are intended to be part of this SIP.
However, thanks to cooperation by local government, the community at large, and stove manufacturers, we are already making progress on air quality. Industry innovation has produced cleaner-burning stoves, and projects like the Aurora Energy kiln, which dries firewood in large quantities, are making a difference.
With this progress in mind, ADEC’s sudden move to clamp down on modern stoves is unnecessary and even punitive. The standards for solid fuel stoves that ADEC is choosing to enforce are more stringent than what is required by the EPA. For example, the “first-hour” rule, which applies additional restrictions to emissions in the first hour of burning from a cold start, could disqualify many highly efficient stoves based on a single hour of operation. In fact, only about 4% of EPA-certified stoves would meet this standard.
These rules are not reflective of how informed owners operate their stoves. We specifically recommend to our customers that they avoid letting stoves “go cold” in the winter due to this issue.
The disconnect is because these new regulations weren’t the product of public testimony or local analysis — they are mostly copied from rules developed in Boston by a group called the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management, intended to address air pollution in New England communities.
It’s clear that rules developed in Massachusetts are not suited for interior Alaska — a Fairbanks winter is far longer and colder. Not only is it inappropriate for ADEC to apply Outside rules here, but the unintended consequences of these rules are also real. With heating oil and gas prices rising, Interior residents need access to reliable solid-fuel stoves because the alternatives are crippling oil bills or a winter in the cold.
In addition to ceding their authority to Northeast regulators, ADEC is dealing a major blow to small businesses like mine, who will have to manage a shrinking inventory of acceptable stoves that are now often taking six or more months to reach our store from manufacturers due to supply chain issues. If November rolls around and we only have a few eligible stoves to sell, FNSB residents may try to travel outside the non-attainment area to buy stoves in Wasilla or Anchorage. Not only does this subvert ADEC’s regulations, it also hurts businesses like mine and the local economy.
Finally, these rules could impact anyone buying or selling a home with an older stove. For built-in units, this can be a major expense, and significantly affect the home’s valuation. The borough’s buy-back program has limited funding and does not guarantee these change-outs would be covered.
We all understand the need for clean air, but we can’t be forced to choose between that and heating our homes during long winters. Gov. Dunleavy and Commissioner Brune need to listen to their constituents, halt these misguided regulations, and have a real conversation with borough residents before attempting to fix a uniquely Alaska problem with Outside rules. If you agree, please get involved and sign our petition at alaskansforreliableheating.org.
Kent Severns is owner of The Woodway. He lives in Fairbanks.