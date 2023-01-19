 Skip to main content
New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System

It’s past time for Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors, and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.

The AMHS (Alaska Marine Highway System) was created in the early 1960s. Our new state quickly recognized that Southeast Alaska’s transportation needs could only be served by ferry vessels connecting the major communities of the region. Under the stewardship of then-Gov. Bill Egan, three vessels were built: the Malaspina, the Taku and the Matanuska. They were in service for more than 50 years serving the port of Prince Rupert, which was a Canadian highway connection accommodating communities to the north, including Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Sitka, Juneau, Haines and Skagway. The AMHS was then a significant economic engine stimulating Southeast’s economy to function and prosper.

Frank H. Murkowski is a former Alaska governor (2002-2006) and U.S. senator (1980-2002), and a resident of Wrangell.

