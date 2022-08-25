Nenana could be the launch pad for a Denali regional airport

Recently, l read a News-Miner article about the proposed construction of an airport inside Windy Pass (from north of Healy to north of Cantwell) by the Denali Borough, which made me smile. It brought to mind why this location is called Windy Pass and that the weather in that pass is legendary.
Currently, there are a half dozen airstrips in that area that are best suited for only small aircraft during the nonwinter period. I know firsthand having been a small aircraft pilot for over 40-plus years, and during those 40 years, I chose many times not to fly through that area at low level due to weather. Honestly, in my opinion, this proposal is ridiculous at best.
However, I am going to step out here on a limb here and say the Denali Borough will get a new big major airport within Windy Pass on the 10th of never. There is no acceptable terrain within Windy Pass which will provide for safe operations for bigger aircraft for a long list of reasons not just limited to this list: lack of clearances to obstructions, i.e., mountains, towers, smokestacks; ground instability, i.e., mud slides, earthquakes, flooding, etc.; lack of infrastructure, such as roads, sewer, power, winter snow removal; and don't forget the incessant wind.
Using the common sense from a chicken whose got a one-inch head, the most reasonable, logical and safest place to land substantial aircraft near Denali Borough would be the Nenana Airport (PANN), which is a mere 50 miles from Windy Pass. It has everything needed and is already there.
Throughout this great nation of ours, it is commonplace to fly to the closest “regional airport” and then drive to your final destination by ground vehicle, sometimes as much as 200 to 300 miles away. Nowhere do they build substantial airports every 50 miles.
That’s a plus for this program: it less than an hour by auto, train or bus from Nenana.
We’re all Alaskans, and those in the Denali Borough and city of Nenana are our neighbors, and they should joint venture this airport. To not do so would be foolish.
Nenana Municipal Airport has a lot to offer. It is actually owned by the city of Nenana. It has been there over 50 years and has a long list of improvements from FAA grants. More of these grant sourced improvements are in the mix, which will be funded (coming soon) by the FAA. There is even a float pond for summer float plane scenic tours.
Currently, the Nenana airport has an almost 5,000-foot asphalt runway that is very wide, along with a huge, paved aircraft apron, which will hold many aircraft. This airport could also be easily lengthened to 7,000 feet (at one time it was 5,800 feet). If that is not enough, consider that is also has lighted runway taxiways; navigation aids furnished, installed and maintained by FAA; two instrument-approved operational instrument approaches; and a modern aircraft refueling station.
By the way, the Nenana Float Pond should be expanded. Considering this summer’s great Clear Fire, had those fire bombers been allowed to use the Nenana Float Pond, it would have cut each of the sortie's time in half. There could have been twice as many sorties, twice the water drops, while consuming half the fuel.
Let’s take a minute to be a bit silly. The ideal set up for fighting a forest fire is to have the pond close to, but outside the fire zone. Are you picking up on what I am laying down here? We almost lost the whole kit and caboodle this summer! Clear Space Force Station, Anderson, Healy, the GVEA intertie, the windmills, the Denali Borough, Denali National Park, the power houses, The Glitter Gulch mine, and many more valuable locations. Let’s help the fire fighters help us. I am merely talking about just improving on our current asset, which is the Nenana Airport. There is plenty of available land there.
Silly me being proactive? Come on, we need leadership guys! Click Bishop, let me know if you got any questions?
Currently, the Nenana airport is the sole IFR (Instrument Flying Rules i.e., bad weather) “alternate airport” for aircraft 12,500 pounds and less for the Fairbanks International Airport. In layman’s terms, when the weather is so bad in Fairbanks that we cannot land, we can fly to Nenana and land there, using the Nenana instrument approach, which is essentially our escape hatch.
There are existing utilities like power, sewer, water and aviation fuel already at the Nenana airport. The train still makes stops there at the 100-year-old Alaska Railroad Depot. Don’t forget the adjacent Parks highway and good cell signal coverage. Could you imagine flying into Nenana Municipal Airport from the Lower 48 in a jet and ride back to the park on the famous Alaska Railroad train. How cool would that be?
This train is on its tracks now, running today. All that it needs is some horsepower from the Denali Borough and the city of Nenana. Leave our current governor and his administration out of it as he is anti-rural airport support.
Remember the movie “Field of Dreams" — build it and they will come!
Jim Gibertoni is a longtime Fairbanks resident. He is the former owner of Aaron Plumbing & Heating.