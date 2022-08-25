 Skip to main content
Nenana could be the launch pad for a Denali regional airport

Recently, l read a News-Miner article about the proposed construction of an airport inside Windy Pass (from north of Healy to north of Cantwell) by the Denali Borough, which made me smile. It brought to mind why this location is called Windy Pass and that the weather in that pass is legendary.

Currently, there are a half dozen airstrips in that area that are best suited for only small aircraft during the nonwinter period. I know firsthand having been a small aircraft pilot for over 40-plus years, and during those 40 years, I chose many times not to fly through that area at low level due to weather. Honestly, in my opinion, this proposal is ridiculous at best.

Jim Gibertoni is a longtime Fairbanks resident. He is the former owner of Aaron Plumbing & Heating.

