Multiple strategies keep Covid in check — including masks

School board members, and school district and Fairbanks Education Association representatives, I understand that you are currently reconsidering the mask mandate in our public school district. As a teacher and instructional coach in the district, I strongly support the continued use of masking to help protect all stakeholders in our ongoing struggle against Covid-19 and its variants.
I understand that we are experiencing a lull in rates of serious infection in Alaska at this moment in time. However, from past experience we have seen that both high and low rates come in continuing waves. We are still grappling with the original strain and Delta variant. Now the Omicron variant is on its way.
Please allow me to share some information from the CDC website:
• In addition to universal indoor masking, CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as screening testing.
• Screening testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe.
• This guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies (e.g., using multiple prevention strategies together consistently) to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors, and other members of their households and support in-person learning.
• Updated guidance to reflect authorization of Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.
Even with the current mask mandate, the multiple layered strategy has already broken down. With regard to contact tracing, teachers are not always made aware of when their students are absent due to Covid. With regard to cleaning and disinfection, our classrooms are not swept and surfaces in classrooms that include tables, counters and sinks are not cleaned at all. Only trash is removed daily. With regard to distancing, it’s impossible to teach a full class of students and maintain 3 feet between anyone. And as we all know, vaccination is voluntary.
Although no one enjoys wearing a mask for 8 hours a day, I far prefer that to serious illness with questionable rates of recovery. Even with the inevitable and ongoing need to remind students to wear masks correctly, I far prefer that to classrooms full of maskless students.
Finally, going back and forth between not masking and masking sends some mixed signals to students and families. As one of my students asked at the beginning of the semester after it was finally decided that masks would be required, “If masking is so important, why weren’t we masking at the beginning of the year?” Not only do we need to use multiple strategies consistently to minimize risk of infection per CDC guidelines, but we also need consistency in our messaging given the very real possibility that masking may need to be our new normal.
Please do not remove masking, a very important layer of protection, as the latest Omicron variant begins its surge.