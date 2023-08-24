Much to wonder regarding highway safety and Kinross trucking

Not many days have gone by in the last 12 months when I haven’t thought about Kinross trucks on the Richardson and Steese highways.
I was born in Fairbanks in 1953. I was in a car on the way to my parent’s Harding Lake cabin when I was 2 months old. Since then, I’ve been a passenger or driver on that stretch of highway a countless number of times. In the late 1970’s I taught in Delta and drove from Harding Lake to Delta and back three to four times each week.
I saw drivers going too fast, too slow. I braked for moose, porcupine and rabbits. I saw bus stops, turn offs to campgrounds, military operations, and bad road conditions.
Today, I think about the drivers Kinross has contracted with and their training. These trucks are 94 feet, 10.5 inches long — much longer than other commercial trucks on these highways.
I envision kids on the roadside waiting for their bus. I see the curves and hills between Harding and Birch, and beyond. I think about summer tourists with campers and RVs, and about military convoys. I worry about school sports, debate and music groups traveling by van and bus between Fairbanks, Delta and Glenallen during winter months.
The roads in summer months and daylight will be different than the roads in winter with ice, snow, fog and bus stops. However, summer wildfire smoke may limit sight on the roads. I think of teenage drivers heading to Salcha, Harding, Birch — taking chances to pass a truck which is longer than they realized.
I think of local residents who drive the road daily to and from work. Will they be cautious or frustrated, taking chances to pass a truck, slowed on a hill? I recall driving in snowfall, being blinded by flurries and slowing my speed. Will the huge truck behind me see my taillights? Will I see the lights of a car ahead of me after a Kinross truck passes?
Has the trucking company been fully upfront with the drivers about the complications and dangers of the route? I imagine that the driver of a Kinross truck involved in an accident — no matter whose fault — will deal with many “if only” thoughts, with guilt, and potentially with the trauma (physical and emotional) of serious injury to another or to the driver him/herself.
We’ve been told the trucks are approximately 15 minutes apart. How quickly will those minutes be altered if a truck slows down for a moose or stops behind a bus?
Will Kinross make sure that each driver, before his/her first trip, will receive training in coping with the trauma of an accident in which a local resident or tourist is injured or dies as a result of the accident? What injuries might a driver incur, both physical and emotional?
Will Kinross and the trucking company provide ongoing counseling and care for the drivers? What will their insurance provide the injured party and family? What is the price tag of human life? I can’t believe Kinross’ statement of “safety first.” Not only for residents on the road, but for the emotional, mental and physical well-being of the truck drivers they have contracted with.
I wonder, too, if Fairbanks, North Pole, Salcha, Delta and Tok should add an additional ambulance to their current fleet. I hope the number of accidents on the highway route doesn’t increase, but given human nature I don’t think that’s a realistic hope.
Trucks such as these may do similar trips in Canada and other states. Many highways in the US have “runaway” truck lanes. This route does not have any such lanes.
I cannot find a way to think that this plan is logical and makes more sense than building a mill in Tetlin. Perhaps it provides the most return for Kinross and investors. I don’t believe the trauma resulting from accidents, injury and death are worth the profit.
And there’s the still unsolved debacle of the Chena Hot Springs Road overpass.
I am troubled by the State of Alaska elected officials who believe this trucking of ore from Tetlin to Fort Knox is a good and safe plan. I hope they will also have the courage to contact the families who may be impacted by an accident caused by these immense trucks on the road.
“Safety first,” doesn’t ring true given the route and the immensity of the trucks.
Lifelong Alaskan Nancy Cook Hanson lives in Fairbanks.