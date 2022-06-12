More testing won't help students read by 9. Parent and teacher involvement will.

As a retired educator I reacted viscerally to a very good article published in the Daily News-Miner on June 8 titled, “Governor Announces Reforms to Early Education, Touts Read by Nine Legislation.” The article mentions that Alaska ranks 49th of the 50 states in pre-K through grade 12 education and last in the nation for fourth-grade reading scores. I have concerns about the particulars of the bill but would like to start with a story about a remarkable man.
Shortly after moving to Alaska 37 years ago, my husband and I met a retired U.S. Army Airborne Sergeant who had lost a foot and part of his lower leg to a land mine in Vietnam. He continued to sky dive for pleasure. I don’t know if he ever graduated from high school since I know he entered the military prior to his 18th birthday. Harry was a risk taker and walked to the beat of his own drummer. He would have found it amusing that he was my educational mentor with regard to learning to read.
Very soon after the birth of our first child, which Harry celebrated as if it were his own grandchild, he asked us if we had started to read to her. My husband and I were stumped since our baby was barely able to hold her head up and seemed only focused on sleeping, eating and being cuddled. Harry quickly set us straight, giving us a glimpse of the sergeant he had been.
While Harry may have lacked formal education, he provided two college graduates with some of the most important advice they could ever get: Read to your baby. He patiently explained that just listening to the sounds of our voices, saying the words (and “reading” the pictures) on a page held in front of her, was where it begins. I am in awe of and will be eternally grateful to this man for setting our two kids on the path to lifelong reading and educational success in that moment.
For this is the absolute key to fostering an ability to acquire language, and the desire and ability to read. It has to start with the newborn child and continue through childhood. It’s a long and slow process, and if we truly want students who can Read by Nine it’s a process that can’t wait until first, second or third grade to begin. And it won’t happen because of “testing.”
The Department of Education doesn’t need reading specialists — each school does. Providing more resources to low-performing schools would be helpful if it includes parental/guardian involvement.
Programs to improve adult literacy and to foster an appreciation of the importance of reading with kids must go hand in hand with those to improve pre-K through fourth-grade reading. Increases in the base student allocation are a necessity, and the money must go toward teaching — not testing. Test fatigue is real and wastes resources. And finally, discussion of “accountability in education” is an unfortunate attempt to assign blame for a problem that is in part societal.
Give parents, guardians and teachers the encouragement, time, and tools to read to young children, and to help those with special needs. That, not more testing, will result in kids who read for pleasure and inevitably learn in the process, thereby meeting our and their educational goals.