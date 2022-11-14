More noise pollution is coming your way

It’s the great, big, broad land ’way up yonder, / It’s the forests where silence has lease /
It’s the beauty that thrills me with wonder, / It’s the stillness that fills me with peace.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this evening. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 7:41 am
It’s the great, big, broad land ’way up yonder, / It’s the forests where silence has lease /
It’s the beauty that thrills me with wonder, / It’s the stillness that fills me with peace.
— Robert Service
Do you ever stand beneath the evening stars gazing at the aurora on a clear and silent night? I suspect many fellow Alaskans especially enjoy this experience without the intrusion of daily activity, only to be broken by an occasional vehicle passing along the highway a mile away. For thousands of residents along the likely Manh Choh trucking route, this will be a distant memory and a near constant disturbance by noise-producing ore trucks. Will you be able to get a good night’s sleep?
Kinross and Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Services needs to address maintenance, safety, light and noise impacts from vehicular traffic on the proposed and any alternative routes that would be part of their ore-hauling trucking plan.
It is not government over reach when laws and regulations are established for the protection of human health and welfare from impacts of noise-producing activities. Highway noise can be pervasive and constant, and can interfere with people’s quality of life. The Federal Highway Administration developed noise regulations to help protect the public’s health and welfare and to maintain community livability with established requirements to analyze noise impacts. The regulations require promulgation of traffic noise-level criteria for various land use activities, and describe procedures for the abatement of highway traffic noise.
NEPA requires all federally funded actions (which our highways are recipients of federal dollars) to analyze all physical environmental impacts, including noise pollution which:
• may disturb or annoy reasonable persons of normal sensitivities or,
• causes, or tends to cause, an adverse effect on the public health and welfare or,
• endangers or injures people or,
• endangers or injures personal or real property.
This can also be defined as noise nuisance, which is an unreasonable interference with a right common to the general public while a private nuisance is an interference with a person’s enjoyment and use of his land.
Maximum permissible sound levels have been established at the property line for noise-generating activities for the protection of human health. Noise ordinance regulations make allowances for both day-time and night-time permissible noise levels, with criteria established for increases above ambient levels generally set at 5 dB A above background. It is likely that ore trucks on the highway passing by each 7.5 to 15 minutes all day long would greatly exceed 5 dB A above ambient conditions. Because of this, no ore-hauling trucks should be permitted to operate on public roadways between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
I also find it interesting that the Ambler Road project projects 168 ore-truck trips per day (compared to the 48 to 96 trips per day for Manh Choh) but there is no mention what happens to these trucks once they get to the Dalton Highway. Is Fort Knox going to be the repository of processed mine waste from all of Interior Alaska?
I get it. Building and operating a mill is darned expensive. Will Kinross be so kind to take their profits and help support the restoration and cleanup of AML? Alaska Department of Natural Resources inventoried 340 coal and non-coal abandoned mine lands (AML) and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation lists 72 open mine sites in its contaminated sites database. The contaminated sites program is not generally appropriate for addressing cleanup actions for AML because there are no identifiable responsible parties. Take the money and run.
An increase in royalties paid to Alaska by the mining industry should be directed to a cleanup fund similar to that for the oil spill contingency fund. Certainly, these sites need to be cleaned up, after all current miners predecessors made these toxic waste sites. Will Fort Knox join these lists?
David McDowell, a retired geologist, lives in Fairbanks.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.