More input needed on proposed 2023 park preserve rule

One of the reasons I came to Alaska 62 years ago was because I liked wild lands and the wild animals that lived on them, including predators such as wolves and bears and the moose and caribou they depend on to survive.
I was a hunter in those days, and ate a lot of moose and caribou meat. I always hunted on foot, though, and treated both predators and their prey respectfully. Today things have changed dramatically and the old code of “honorable harvest” and “fair chase” that I understood has become harder to find among Alaska hunters.
Over the past three decades, there had been so many flagrant violations of fair chase, especially on national preserve lands, that in 2015 the National Park Service enacted regulations disallowing offensive practices. Such regulations included no taking bear cubs or sows with cubs; bear baiting; the killing of wolves and bears to increase the harvest of caribou and moose; hunting animals with or without a motorboat while they’re swimming; and taking wolves and their pups during their May-August denning period.
These sensible fair chase rules were unfortunately rescinded during the Trump administration, and things reverted to the status quo. In the new proposed 2023 regulations, the Park Service is proposing to reinstitute the 2015 rules. To do this, the public is being given the opportunity to comment on what they would like the Park Service to do.
Only one comment that smartly represents a person’s experiences and opinions based on those experiences will be enough, and it should be sent to their two online addresses or by regular mail to their physical address, all found below. The deadline for comments is March 10.
For too long, those “hunters” who have lost touch with the true meaning of “fair chase” and the ideas of stewardship and “honorable harvest” have been in control of management practices that relate to the taking of wild animals in Alaska, both prey and predators. Since the state officially controls management of hunting and trapping in Alaska through the Board ofGame (BOG), their actions have allowed the once honorable hunting of these animals to deteriorate into the repugnant practices we see today.
My Uncle Charles came to Alaska with his family in 1955, also bringing with him the belief in stewardship and fair chase. When I came in 1961, I learned from him what that meant and emulated the same ideas in my own hunting practices. As a school teacher of Yupik Eskimo teenagers in the Lower Yukon Delta for 21 years, I encouraged them to do the same. Since most of them were already steeped in the teachings of their Yupik elders, they also taught me much about their ideas of hunting, which they thought of as a reciprocal relationship between hunters and their prey. Animals always “gave themselves” to hunters, so that it was a gift that required thanks and payback in the form of ritual offering and, above all, respect for their having given their lives so the people could survive in their harsh environment.
When I read that the National Park Service was proposing to reinstate the 2015 rules, which I believe represent both the Indigenous view mentioned above and my own values of fair chase and stewardship, I felt better for the wild animals that will be affected. If you feel the same way, please write your heartfelt comments and send them to the Park Service at the addresses below. If you’d like more information, check the Denali Citizens Council website (dcc@denalicitizens.org), a nonprofit Alaska organization that advocates for hunting and trapping practices that mirror those values.
Here are the addresses where you can submit your comments. The online comment address for the new regulation is bit.ly/3ItKsja. To comment via regular mail, address comments to National Park Service, Regional Director, RE: Wildlife Rule EA, Alaska Regional Office, 240 West Fifth Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501.