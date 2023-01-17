Mining and the fusion break even point

According to the Department of Energy, a successful experiment in nuclear fusion energy recently took place; nuclear fusion is the clean nuclear energy that the sun creates, not the conventional radioactive energy of nuclear fission. Nuclear fusion would have a relatively large fueling source: ocean water.
The success was that more energy was created by the fusion reaction than the energy it took to get the reaction going, a so-called break even point. While this is good news in the more than half-century of research into fusion energy, it may not be quite as break-even as you would expect.
After all, it takes a lot of energy just to build a physical reactor building and energy to keep all the workers running the facility alive and able to work. Then there is the energy needed for extracting the fusion core’s fuel source out of ocean water — the hydrogen isotope, deuterium. Not to mention the substantial energy requirements to mine, process and meld the metals used in the lasers that shoot at the energy core to get the fusion reaction going. These indirect energy inputs are part of what is called energy return on (energy) investment (EROI) and are important to understanding a true, full-fledged energy analysis.
Once a fusion reaction has reached about a third of its reaction — again, the energy output over the initial energy input — then these other energy needs should be covered. But there is still a long way to go to make fusion viable as an alternative energy source. The concern is, even if fusion works, do we have all the metals we need to make it work? And not just cheap and plentiful metals, but dependable sources of metal, all of which should benefit Alaska if only a more even handed approach to regulation were concerned where mining, fish and wildlife can easily coexist safely and productively if allowed.
In the mean time, since Saudi Arabian and U.S. oil production may be about to reach peaks in their respective outputs and go into decline, and with renewables mostly intermittent, we may need to learn to live on less energy than we do now. Alternatively, maybe there is another energy synthesis that sits between depletable fossil fuels and renewables such as nuclear fusion and small modular nuclear reactors. There are also coal-to-liquids energy, and coal-fired heat and power, not to mention the Susitna hydro-power project or other dams such as the old Yukon River Rampart Canyon Dam Project. But no matter which of these energy sources we may come to depend on in the future, we are definitely going to need lots of reasonably priced metals and, even more than that, secure sources of metals.
All of this suggests the need for cost effective Alaska metals via an Ambler Mining District road or a Pebble Mine-type development. Even if you believe in renewables and metal recycling, there still may not be enough metals to get all of these alternatives to work out. We may need more compromise when it comes to Alaskan industrial development.
The usual concern is that Alaska Natives will lose some of their traditional hunting and fishing resources, but many Alaska Native villages actually use modern technology and are dependent on fuels delivered to them for survival. They are not exclusively dependent on hunting and gathering. Indeed, many are starting to work online as the Covid crisis has made working from home a more common opportunity, which has certainly reached at least some Alaska Native villages.
Alternative energy, computing and internet connections are going to be needed, which means mining metals cheaply, effectively and with the security of a domestic source. And that means Alaska mining is important.
Doug Reynolds, Ph.D., is an energy economist who has lived and worked in Fairbanks, Alaska, and has studied Alaska’s and the world’s oil, gas and energy industries for over 25 years. His latest book, “Energy Odyssey: The Hubbert Trojan Horse Scenario,” explains much of our energy dilemmas. He can be contacted at ffdbr@yahoo.com.