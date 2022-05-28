Minerals are essential building blocks for renewable energy

Katie McClellan of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center authored an op-ed May 10 which was critical of a talk I gave in Fairbanks to the Alaska Miners Association’s celebration of Mining Day. I thank her for attending the all-day event to learn more about our industry. However, it is clear from her column that she misinterpreted some of the things I said and that she does not have a clear appreciation for modern mining practices.
First, I want to address a mischaracterization about how our industry views engagement with the public. We do not view ourselves as “saviors” of any group nor are we averse to listening. Quite the opposite. As a previous speaker at Mining Day noted, nearly all of Alaska’s major mine prospects have made significant changes to their proposals due to community input. We cannot make every change that every interest wants, but we listen and act to the greatest extend possible. In particular, all of us in the industry know it is vital to communicate with local Alaska Native Corporations and Tribes.
The gist of my presentation “Green Energy: Why Tomorrowland is Looking More Like Fantasyland” highlighted the complex challenge our nation faces to get from where we are to where we need to be to achieve a “net-zero economy” by 2050. I believe many who actively promote renewable energy (wind and solar) and electric vehicles do not appreciate the significant volume of minerals these technologies require.
I find it particularly ironic that President Biden touts the need for accelerating domestic mineral production while his agencies work to halt projects like the proposed Ambler Road, Twin Hills in Minnesota, and Pebble.
Another irony is how renewable energy projects across the nation face opposition from ENGOs and NIMBYs, demonstrating how difficult it is to build anything in our country. If we cannot find a way to efficiently permit large-scale renewable energy projects, we cannot meet our national goals to increase the energy we hope to receive from these sources. If we cannot find a way to efficiently permit more mines containing the minerals renewable projects require, then they cannot be built.
In her column Ms. McClellan announced that: “The Northern Alaska Environmental Center is working on a report assessing social impacts of industrial mining operations, including decline in subsistence practices, increased substance abuse, higher rates of violence against Indigenous women, and community and economic destabilization.” Many in our industry find these characterizations offensive. It diminishes the important role we play in improving the lifestyles of Alaskans. I would like to know whether the center will start in Fairbanks to study the effects of Fort Knox? Or will they go to Northwest Alaska to talk to those who work at Red Dog and bring home a paycheck that increases their ability to carry out subsistence activities where gas for their boats and snowmachine can be over $16 a gallon? Or perhaps will they check with the University to see the positive impact the Usibelli family and mining companies have had on higher education?
Ms. McClellan also wrote: “Shively mocked public opposition to multiple large-scale projects ... belabored the idea that communities, including Alaska’s 228 sovereign tribes, can’t agree on what they want or need, and thus the mining industry is best positioned to make decisions for them.”
If pointing out the obvious dichotomy that the people who want a green economy are some of the same ones stopping the mining projects needed to meet their goals is mockery, I plead guilty. However, I view it as a much needed dose of reality. I also do not recall mentioning Alaska’s 228 tribes but having worked for and with many Alaska Native organizations including tribes over my 66-year career in Alaska, I respect both the opinions and the differences that various Native organizations have.
As the last presenter on Mining Day, my purpose was to instill some passion about the importance of our industry while noting the significant challenges we face in getting our projects permitted.
My final point was that we clearly need to tell our story better. Many in the broader public do not know how critical our industry is to our nation’s economic success and do not appreciate the extensive environmental standards we must meet. Nor do they understand how China is taking advantage of this situation. I urged my colleagues to keep sharing this message, so our friends and neighbors fully understand what we do, how we do it, why we do it and, most importantly, why the nation needs us to do it.
Without more domestic mining we will not achieve our renewable energy goals, and I’m happy to sit down with anyone to discuss my beliefs.