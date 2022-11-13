 Skip to main content
Memorializing the sacrifice of our veterans

Across Alaska and across our great nation, we gathered on Friday to recognize those who have served our country in the U.S military. Wreathes were laid, stories and memories shared, Harleys rumbled, brothers and sisters in service reunited and remembered. Veterans Day is a sacred day in Alaska. We have more veterans per capita than any other state in the country, a fact that I let my fellow senators know on a regular basis. It’s one of the many great things about our state.

Something else I say often: Because of American Democracy and the veterans we celebrated on Friday, our country and the U.S. military have done more to liberate men and women across the globe from tyranny and oppression — hundreds of millions of people — than any other force in human history.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan was elected to a second term in November 2020.

Submit your news & photos

