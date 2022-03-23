Meeting Interior Alaska's changing business needs

Thinking of starting your own business or have a business that you’d like to grow? Thanks to a collaboration between Fairbanks Economic Development and its community partners, a new program is beginning this spring to help Interior Alaskans do just that.
Fairbanks has its first business accelerator — a program giving existing small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs the tools and networks to launch their companies on the paths to success.
The Alaska Interior Business Accelerator (AIBA) is now accepting applications and, beginning on April 13, the program’s first cohort will meet once per week for eight weeks to discuss key topics that will lay, or improve upon, the foundation on which successful businesses are built.
In addition to the skills, connections and resources participants will gain through the program, graduates will gain access to awards as well as micro-credentials given by the University of Alaska Fairbanks which officially recognize the participating business or entrepreneur’s knowledge of the topics covered during the accelerator program.
To find more information, to apply, or to ask any questions, visit www.interioraccelerator.com
An informational webinar will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 25, to provide more details on the upcoming accelerator program and to answer questions. The registration information for the webinar can be found at the website given above.
The AIBA is similar to programs that are operating in other areas of Alaska and throughout the country but, because it’s organized by a group of community organizations, it can focus on the small businesses that are more common in our region and offer a curriculum that can be flexible to the unique, ever-changing needs of businesses within Interior Alaska.
Examples of topics that will be focused on during the program include, but are not limited to, building successful business plans, conducting market research, financing and funding opportunities, management and leadership techniques, successful marketing and branding, and other topics that will be used time and time again by entrepreneurs and businesses in their early stages of operation. The program will also be able to connect participants to mentors and the network of resources that are available to them within Alaska.
As noted above, The Alaska Interior Business Accelerator program is a collaboration between local organizations that share a vision of a thriving economy, rich with successful Interior businesses. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, the Alaska Small Business Development Center, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College, all have goals to support and grow the current and future entrepreneurs and businesses in Interior Alaska and believe this program will do just that. The previously mentioned organizations are all participating in hosting the upcoming Spring program.
If you are interested in participating in the eight-week program this spring or if you want to learn more about it, visit www.interioraccelerator.com to find more information and the application form. The application window will close on April 4 and the program is set to begin April 13, meeting each Wednesday at the Community and Technical College at 6 p.m.
Fairbanks Economic Development and its partners look forward to a successful first cohort and to supporting the growth and success of the small businesses and entrepreneurs that are so important to Fairbanks and to Interior Alaska.