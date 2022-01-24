Mary Siah, the borough's smoke and mirrors game

Here we go again with the latest attempt to demolish the Mary Siah pool for another giant, proposed aquatic center.
I have used the Mary Siah pool almost every weekday since 2015. It’s an excellent facility other than repeated attempts from Fairbanks North Star Borough leadership to deliver a death knell to it. It’s so obvious. It’s like a blinking neon light to me.
The first attempt was to close it and demolish it, which was met with backlash from users, the borough’s senior community. Then came the witch hunt that the building was going to fall down for no apparent reason, throwing out words like “seismic” to scare the public (when it fact it already had seismic protection).
Then came the $2 million-plus renovation for no apparent reason except to install fire sprinklers over the swimming pool (the rest of the building already had them). Every day I swim there I wonder why, during this time when cash is so hard to acquire, are we installing water sprinklers in an area of the building that has zero combustible material. I actually Googled “indoor swimming pools that burned down.” The answer? None.
Next was the Covid-19 shutdown, an actual problem, locally.
Last week when I checked in at Mary Siah, I was informed I could swim that day. However, the borough was at it again and the facility would be shut down for the next four months, this time because of a lack of approved lifeguards. We need to think outside the box here. This isn’t the lifeguards’ fault. The bottom line is it’s a management problem. We have few lifeguards or applicants to be lifeguards because the employee wage package is in the toilet bowl. How about double their wages?
This suggestion is based on fact. During the pipeline days, more than 12,000 trades people and staff move to Alaska to supplement 8,000 resident workers for three years. That begs the question why did they (Outside people) come up? Money. These imported craftsmen had to pass tests, like a certification test, to weld the pipeline — just like other careers.
Solve the problem. Don’t shut down facilities and make our senior citizens the end losers here. How about bringing new lifeguards in from Outside, like the hospital bringing in traveling nurses, tourism companies bringing bus drivers or labor unions bringing in workers? It’s common practice in today’s market.
If the borough can’t fix this easy problem, then sign a union contract. Hire experts who train knowledgeable, certified, skilled employees. Keep in mind unions do their own training, too.
I know some folks would say no do not use unions. Generally speaking, I have found that people who make that statement have no firsthand experience dealing with unions. Rather, they make that statement because their best buddy (who drinks the same brand beer that they do) spoke poorly of unions.
And I need to make a statement here. I built and operated a successful local union plumbing shop in Fairbanks for more than 30 years. Given the chance to repeat that endeavor, I would be union again (however, I don’t drink beer). Numerous times during those 30 years, the union brought in Outsiders to fill my company’s request for more plumbers. It’s called leadership, guys. Never did I shut the plumbing shop down for four months because of a lack of plumbers. That concept pegs my stupid meter.
Obviously, management has failed here. What’s next? Shutting down fire stations because of lack of firefighters?
Two days before I was notified of the latest Mary Siah shut down, I purchased a punch card for swimming — 90 days for $88. I can go in, swim and take a hot shower for about $.80 each time. Private enterprise would be about $8 for similar services. So where do we get the money? User fees. Those who use the facility pay the operating cost and pay for lifeguards.
This reminds me of Steve Martian’s performance in the movie “The Jerk,” when a would-be assassin is shooting at Martin, who portrays a gasoline refueling attendant. While bullets are hitting motor oil cans in the rack, Martins starts yelling “He hates the cans!”
I could be wrong. Maybe we, the tax payers, are paying the leadership of the borough chicken feed and as the saying goes, you reap what you sow.