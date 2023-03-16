 Skip to main content
Manh Choh project is unreasonable, unsupportable and unsustainable

In 1996, Cleary Summit residents opposed Kinross Fort Knox. It persists because of additional satellite mines: True North, Parcel G and Gil. (Are Amanita and Golden Summit next?)

They prolong air, light, noise and visual pollution (and the potential for water pollution), far exceeding the nature and scope of the original permit for this single, gigantic gold mine and mill. A regional management plan has never been crafted by any government entity addressing cumulative impacts of all these ventures, merely piecemeal amendments.

Philip Marshall lives in Fairbanks.

