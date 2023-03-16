In 1996, Cleary Summit residents opposed Kinross Fort Knox. It persists because of additional satellite mines: True North, Parcel G and Gil. (Are Amanita and Golden Summit next?)
They prolong air, light, noise and visual pollution (and the potential for water pollution), far exceeding the nature and scope of the original permit for this single, gigantic gold mine and mill. A regional management plan has never been crafted by any government entity addressing cumulative impacts of all these ventures, merely piecemeal amendments.
Now there is the probability of a new type of natural resource extraction with Kinross’s proposed Manh Choh gold mine and its ore hauling to Fort Knox’s mill. The drawbacks to this mine are well-documented for the last two years in this paper’s pages. Manh Choh presages unprecedented ill-advised development of other prospects in this, the Richardson District that faces the same issues. Why repeat the 1996 unlearned lesson of no comprehensive, regional management plan to mitigate adverse impacts?
The Manh Choh project is unreasonable, unsupportable and unsustainable. The hazards due to ore hauling on the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways defies common sense. Kinross is forced to haul the ore because Tetlin Village refuses a local mill. The community will not tolerate an industrial site and its impacts: tailings and residues in perpetuity. The complete lack of energy and water supply for the demands of an onsite mill at Manh Choh make it unsupportable. Kinross rejects even a downsized mill facility and a lengthened, seasonal operation here as uneconomical, though the mine is a defined, high-grade ore body whose extraction suits industry’s immediate needs — but only if the ore can get to a mill. As for sustainable, Tetlin will be left with two monstrous holes after four years, all for an industry whose major output is for gold jewelry.
Based on the forgoing, Manh Choh is not viable. Yet the state administration continues its support. An Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities contract to Kinney Engineering is unlikely to result in an unbiased analysis of the transportation issues. (An aside, why does Kinross/Contango not pay for these state studies prompted by the companies’ own private, commercial goals?) The Alaska Departments of Natural Resources, of Fish and Game, of Environmental Conservation, and of Public Safety have not coordinated effectively with DOT&PF in permitting this proposal.
This project is too consequential not to have a more thorough review for permitting. A high-level, integrated , multi-agency state and federal (since air, water, animals and federal highway funds are involved) task force addressing all combined fields of concern in an area-wide context is called for at this critical juncture. Explicit in this plan would be the requirement that Manh Choh hauling undergo field-testing with a temporary, conditional permit. Kinross and its contractor trucking company would have to demonstrate during the probationary period that they can safely and effectively transfer the ore at any time of year at its stated tonnage, frequency and duration of travel. An additional performance bond would be posted for crashes, spills, cleanup, repairs, replacements, damages and civil liability. Realistic demonstration of such an operation with community input and approval might allow thoroughfare.
Theirs is the bulk of proof since they are placing undue burden upon the public. By this method residents would ascertain to what degree the State Administration values life compared to revenue. Industry desires and timelines should not dictate profound regional effects, some seriously detrimental.
Philip Marshall lives in Fairbanks.