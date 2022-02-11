Manh Choh mine is a roadmap to a brighter future

My wife and I own the Log Cabin Wilderness Lodge in the wilderness of the Little Tok Valley, a breathtakingly beautiful area in the Mentasta Mountains region of Interior Alaska. It is the ideal location to step away from the pace, noise and distractions of your daily life and absorb both the grandeur and simple delights of nature.
Unfortunately, like so many other businesses in this part of Alaska, our beautiful lodge was not immune from the economic ravages brought on by the pandemic and the months of border closures. That’s why we and our neighbors are so supportive of Kinross’ plans to develop the nearby Manh Choh mine. This one project is our economic recovery plan and roadmap to a much brighter future for the Interior of Alaska.
It is almost impossible to understate what this mine means to our community. It will inject close to $1 billion in total spending over its lifetime, much of which will stay right here. It will create 500 direct jobs during its operation plus hundreds more during construction, with an annual payroll of $75 million and an average wage of $128,230. That’s more than double the current household income.
While in production, Manh Choh will be the region’s second largest private employer and source of income after the Northern Star Pogo mine near Delta Junction. And, in alignment with their guiding principles, Manh Choh will employ as many local people as possible, particularly in the host communities of Tetlin, Tok and Fairbanks.
The mine will be a boon for local businesses and suppliers. The supply chain team has already met with local businesses, and they have developed a local business registry as the first step in developing a local procurement policy to support sustainable, long-term improvement plan to support local businesses. Last year alone, with just a short drilling and study season, 14% of all Manh Choh spending went to local businesses and the mine expects to spend $425 million on goods and services over its lifetime.
The operator, Kinross, has already made its presence felt in the community. It has met with us on an ongoing basis, including just a few days ago. It has listened to what we had to say. It has reached out to our business community and contracted with several of them. It has financially supported local groups including youth hockey and trap shooting and the Tok Mushers Association. Over its mine life, Manh Choh expects to dedicate several million dollars to local community benefits, such as investment in training, education, scholarships and sponsorships.
While the mine itself is pretty noncontroversial, the plan to transport ore for processing has created a bit of a dustup, particularly in the Fairbanks area. What folks tend to forget is that the transportation plan is completely legal and requires no permits or special authorizations. Had the project wanted, they could have kept the plan secret and let Fairbanks wake up one day to more commercial trucks on the road. And in the Fairbanks area, there will be less than a 1% increase in traffic volume.
But that’s not how they operate. They believe in transparency, in open communication, in being a good neighbor. Manh Choh voluntarily hosted community meetings to present their transportation plan and to solicit input. It hired a special trucking consultant to work with community leaders and with a special community advisory committee made up with folks like you and me. The goal is to listen, to learn and to end up with a plan that may not be perfect, but takes all sides into consideration and balances community wants with economic reality.
Manh Choh is a game changer for my neck of the woods. It provides an opportunity of a lifetime to train hundreds of local residents in skills that will serve them well for a lifetime, inject millions of new cash into an economy that could use an economic boost, bring needed aid to small businesses still reeling from Covid-19 and offer Tetlin shareholders real hope and financial security. And it will leave a road system that will much better serve Alaskans for years to come.