Manh Choh is a legacy project for Tetlin tribal members

I am writing to voice my support for the Kinross Manh Choh Project in Tetlin on land owned wholly by the Tetlin Village Council. I am the elected tribal chief and have lived most of my life in Tetlin. As a chief, my primary job is to look out for the physical, social and financial well-being of the tribal members I serve. For those who do not know, this project is named after the Tetlin Lake in our Upper Tanana Athabascan dialect.
Our late Chief Danny Adams approached different companies to look for resources on our land in the early 2000s. It was his vision that the tribe has a long-term source of revenue and employment opportunities for our members. This project is exactly that.
Our people have been employed on the project since the first drilling season, and the numbers will grow as the project moves forward. For the first time in our tribe’s history, we have a number one priority for jobs. That has been a commitment the project operators have maintained every year. After mining has been completed, the project will leave behind major infrastructure for our region to re-purpose and a trained workforce that can transfer skills to other projects in Alaska and other places. Further, our state needs sources of revenue to maintain adequate basic services to our communities such as education, public safety, safe and accessible transportation modes, and public health. This project will pay much needed taxes to the state. Rural Alaska is the first place budget cuts occur because of the high cost of services and low population base. Our villages are just as important as Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Since the beginning, we have had constant communication with the Manh Choh Project team. They have been diligent about keeping us informed and at the table every step of the way. We are respected and valued. We understand there are many environmental and technical reviews to be conducted before the project receives federal permission to proceed with construction. We value our government-to-government relationship with the US Army Corps of Engineers and intend to be involved in the review process to make sure that the interests, land, culture, and traditional ways of our tribal members are protected.
I respect the concerns of other people, specifically those along the trucking route. Safety is a top concern for my community as well. The Alaska Highway is our only means of access to vital services that are critical to the well being of my people. With that said, we are committed to ensuring safe travel on the road system — for all Alaskans. Kinross has proven their safety track record, and I strongly believe they are going to operate safely.
Lastly, I have hunted and fished on Tetlin traditional lands my whole life. My community depends on the environment for our way of life and survival. It is a part of who we are. Participating in our traditional activities is done together, with our families and community. Manh Choh is more than an economic opportunity and the promise of jobs — it is a legacy project for my people and the surrounding region. With the development of this mine, we will be able to be financially self-sufficient and continue to live our cultural and traditional way of life.