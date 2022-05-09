Looming retirements offer opportunities for Alaskans to enter federal service

In Alaska, the term “public service” can bring to mind faceless government agencies whose employees work behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. For others, it represents the selfless men and women who prioritize duty to their communities above all else. For some, the concept of public service is more nuanced, encompassing everything from the director of the local homeless shelter to soldiers protecting our borders.
No matter how we are viewed, the fact remains that federal employees make up a significant part of the workforce in Alaska. Far from D.C. swamp creatures, we’re just the opposite — we’re your friends and neighbors. We not only support the statewide economy in a big way, but we volunteer in our communities, raise our families, and enjoy living and working in Alaska as much as anyone.
Our numbers are impressive. Statewide, 77,900 Alaskans work in some form of government. Our collective labor for the residents of the state and nation takes the shape of public safety personnel, wildlife biologists, health care providers and everything in between. What we do matters and unquestionably improves Alaskans’ quality of life.
Despite our current numbers, alarm bells are ringing across the country over potential employee shortages in the near future. On just the federal side, a full 14% of public employees are eligible to retire today. If all of them were to leave public service at the same time, it would create huge gaps in service delivery that would not only hurt local economies but make it harder for citizens to access many of the public services they rely on in their daily lives.
The concern is drawing widespread attention. Lawmakers and officials across the country are pushing new efforts to recruit young employees, and many federal agencies have incorporated a potential employee exodus into their strategic plans and risk assessments. That said, the best way to address a potential employee shortage is to attract dedicated, hardworking people to fill those roles.
That’s where Alaskans come in.
For anyone who has ever considered a career in public service, now is the time to make a move. If you talk to the members of our organization, they will gladly explain why the work is so rewarding: choosing a career in public service provides opportunities to work in areas that directly impact our communities. It offers a sense of accomplishment that comes from knowing your efforts made a measurable difference in the lives of others.
Across the country, but especially here in Alaska, the array of public service career options is endless, especially as the lines between government, nonprofit agencies and the private sector increasingly blur. Whether your passion lies in health care, national security, or protecting the environment, a public service career offers countless opportunities for personal and professional fulfillment. Join us.