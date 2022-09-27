 Skip to main content
Local government unresponsive to bus driver concerns

Borough testimony

Jeremy Holan with Teamsters 959 testifies before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Photo courtesy Brent Nichols

 Photo courtesy Brent Nichols

For the last several years a retention crisis has plagued the state of Alaska.

Our teachers, attendants and bus drivers, among others, have routinely suffered as a result of being overworked and underpaid. One of the consequences of this treatment is a mass exodus of talent to other states. Employees are leaving their positions to pursue competitive opportunities elsewhere, and this forces those remaining to carry the extra workload.

Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).

