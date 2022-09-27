Local government unresponsive to bus driver concerns

For the last several years a retention crisis has plagued the state of Alaska.
Our teachers, attendants and bus drivers, among others, have routinely suffered as a result of being overworked and underpaid. One of the consequences of this treatment is a mass exodus of talent to other states. Employees are leaving their positions to pursue competitive opportunities elsewhere, and this forces those remaining to carry the extra workload.
This is particularly worrisome in the winter when road conditions are dark and icy. All it takes is a few unexpected resignations, sick days or Covid outbreaks for an entire school bus route to be radically altered. Drivers are forced to follow new and unfamiliar paths on a rushed time schedule which inconveniences everyone. Children show up to school late, parents show up to work late and services are stretched. There is now talk of teachers driving vans to transport children in addition to all of their other duties, because of this loss of staff.
With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, billions of dollars have been allocated to the state of Alaska to help resolve this issue. The plan includes millions of dollars to help small businesses, struggling workers, and local governments hire and retain employees. One of the uses of this money, as outlined in Ordinance 2021-20-1D, is funding for school bus drivers and their attendants in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The ordinance passed unanimously (when, at Thursday’s meeting?), providing nearly a million dollars in employee benefits, however neither the school district nor the borough believes they have the staff to distribute this money. While the news of this apparent fact was no doubt unfortunate, what was more heartbreaking was hearing the testimony of roughly two dozen staff members who came to vouch for the ordinance.
“I have been a commercial driver since ’79. I have driven in seven countries and three continents, from the Arctic to the desert, and I have done nothing more demanding than being a school bus driver,” Gareth Evans, a Fairbanks North Star Borough school bus driver explained. “The pay for this job is nothing what it’s worth. I live paycheck to paycheck. I can’t afford benefits, and ... ” he said, holding back tears, “ ... and I love it. But you’ve got to be able to live.”
Michelle Cummings, a Fairbanks school bus attendant who herself understands the pain of early childhood adversity, added to this sentiment, saying, “I could have been at a McDonalds or Taco Bell for $17 an hour. But for the kids I chose not to. I chose my job. I love my job. I love it because I can relate to the children.”
Now think about that for a moment. These are hardworking individuals who in many cases are making less than fast food workers. They have the skills to pursue higher paying jobs, and yet they choose not to out of a passion for their students. Do these people not deserve a raise? Do they not deserve at least the benefits allocated for them in the ordinance?
Dennis Davis, a North Pole school bus driver who’s driven students on special needs routes in the past, described an occasion during 2020 where his fellow staff members were asked to transport food to students without pay. “If you remember at the beginning of Covid, we really didn’t know much about the disease. We didn’t know much about the spread. But me and my drivers and attendants knew one thing. There were hungry children who needed that food,” he said. “That was a big moment of pride for me and what I do. The amount of volunteers that showed up to feed kids through Covid.”
These are the type of heroes working hard for our students every day. We hope that local government will find the money in their budget to get these funds distributed. Please contact your local representative if you get the chance.
Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).