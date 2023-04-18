LIV golf should be in Fairbanks

It is pretty interesting in the news about the Saudi Wealth Fund’s LIV Golf League which seems to be challenging the PGA, even in court, for the top golfers to create top tournaments.
What Fairbanks could do is encourage LIV to have a tournament in Fairbanks at one of the golf courses here in order to have the Farthest North Golf Tourney. It could be popular for tourists both during and after such a tourney as they can either watch it or eventually play on the same golf course as the pros play on all the way up north.
You would not want such a tournament too close to the spring or fall, but you could have a late night for a midnight sun play. Or better yet have a Midnight Sun Hole In One Competition. But instead of in Fairbanks have that on the North Slope with a tea box and a distant bucket. Volunteers can decide the closest shot and pick up balls. The Midnight Sun Hole In One Competition can be just south of Kaktovik or just south of Nuiqsut.
The point of such a competition would be to make a short film or a commercial to explain how the North Slope has plenty of room for both well-constructed oil and gas facilities and caribou as well as incoming birds. They can all get along together. Thus the golfers could advocate for oil and gas development along the North Slope during their hole in one competition.
The golfers could even go so far as to explain how such federal oil and gas development could produce federal royalties or taxes that could be used for Lower 48 wildlife refuges. Imagine having more Midwest buffalo refuges or Rocky Mountain elk refuges or Florida alligator refuges. Not only would such refuges help save more exotic animals but the further south you go toward the equator, the more different species of wildlife that exists. So North Slope oil and gas could end up saving five or ten times the number of species of wildlife that ANWR or NPRA saves. You wouldn’t just save wild buffalo but other birds, butterflies and ground animals that are different and more dissimilar.
Such a farthest north golf tourney could also help Saudi Arabia to have a partner within the U.S. that understands the need to create value with oil. The Saudis and OPEC will need to conserve their oil and produce it more slowly to be able to save a precious resource for future generations and where prices will then go up. As for Alaska, we will simply need oil and especially natural gas to help with the difficult energy transition.
While expanding oil and gas production, Alaska will absolutely need some form of statewide natural gas development whether it be converting the trans-Alaska pipeline system to natural gas, or building a roadside dense phase pipeline or simply importing liquified natural gas (LNG) into Anchorage. And soon enough the U.S. may need the pipeline through Canada or the North Slope to Anchorage LNG shipping project, although LNG could go over the top with ice breakers. This is because once oil prices go up, people will convert their cars to use natural gas and quickly see natural gas shortages. Not just Anchorage but all over the state a dense phase pipeline could be used to bring natural gas or propane to use for heat, power and an automotive fuel for towns villages and mining developments. This also suggests the need to expand coal heat and power usage to conserve natural gas too.
Still having a farthest north golf tournament with the LIV league could be good for everybody involved. Maybe to add some pizzaz, especially for the Midnight Sun Hole in One Competition, have a Saudi Prince officiate it. Or better yet have ex-British royal former Prince Harry and Megan Merkle be the officials. It all could be eminently fun.
Doug Reynolds, Ph. D. is an economist who has lived and worked in Fairbanks, Alaska and has studied Alaska’s and the world’s oil, gas and energy industries for over 25 years. His latest book, Energy Odyssey: The Hubbert Trojan Horse Scenario, explains much of our energy dilemmas. He can be contacted at ffdbr@yahoo.com.