LIV golf should be in Fairbanks

It is pretty interesting in the news about the Saudi Wealth Fund’s LIV Golf League which seems to be challenging the PGA, even in court, for the top golfers to create top tournaments.

What Fairbanks could do is encourage LIV to have a tournament in Fairbanks at one of the golf courses here in order to have the Farthest North Golf Tourney. It could be popular for tourists both during and after such a tourney as they can either watch it or eventually play on the same golf course as the pros play on all the way up north.

Doug Reynolds, Ph. D. is an economist who has lived and worked in Fairbanks, Alaska and has studied Alaska’s and the world’s oil, gas and energy industries for over 25 years. His latest book, Energy Odyssey: The Hubbert Trojan Horse Scenario, explains much of our energy dilemmas. He can be contacted at ffdbr@yahoo.com.

