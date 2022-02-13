Leveraging the state and tribal relationship betters all of us

Over the last few years, we’ve all gotten used to inaction in the Legislature. Partisan bickering over things like the state budget, the PFD or health care policy have made it so that not making any progress at all is starting to feel like the norm. As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough, we’ve also felt growing division across the country.
There is a solution being offered that could bring us together. It does something different, something unique, at a time when we collectively need a win. That solution is House Bill 123, sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, which has broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
HB123 simply says that the state of Alaska will formally recognize the tribes of Alaska and acknowledge a government-to-government relationship. This means the governments will have a way to sit down and talk to one another, problem solve together and collaborate as partners. This concept is not new — it has been advanced in various forms since 1993. Last year, HB123 passed the state House but stalled in the Senate, and since this session began has picked up 10 co-sponsors across party lines. There is real potential for this bill to bring Alaskans together.
A few things you should know about this bill: It is not complicated, it is not partisan and it does not cost money. It does not confer any special status, legal authority or funding, and it neither takes away nor grants new rights to the state or to tribes. Rather, it creates a permanent bridge to collaboration, similar to how the state engages with other state governments. HB123 brings Alaskans together in celebrating our rich heritage, while simultaneously leveraging a clearer legal relationship between state and tribal governments to facilitate innovation across some of Alaska’s biggest challenges.
Why is this important? Although the court system has already recognized the sovereignty of Alaska Native tribes, it too often gets confused when state administrations and department leadership changes. Not only have we missed considerable opportunity to harness the capacities of these governments to serve Alaskans, but the state has also spent significant amounts of money suing the tribes in Alaska, and losing every time. It’s time for a new approach that focuses on our strengths and what we can do together.
So what does this look like in practice?
First, HB123 sends the message that instead of a fractured, litigious relationship, the state of Alaska honors Alaska Native peoples and desires a strong working relationship with tribes. As we heard over and over again while gathering signatures for a companion ballot initiative in support of this legislation, many Alaska Native people across the state feel this act of recognition would be enormously meaningful.
Second, HB123 provides tangible and needed benefits for Alaska. Uniting the state and tribes represents a critical way to unlock Alaska’s problem solving potential. Today, when tribes try to work with the state to solve problems in rural public safety or child welfare, or to pursue new funding streams from the federal government, those efforts frequently suffer from inconsistent approaches due to shifting administrations. Efforts to collaborate start and stall with no statutory support.
We have seen enormous success in tribal management of health care for Alaska Natives and non-natives alike. In Cordova, the Ilanka Community Health Center is a tribal organization that serves as a key provider for the whole community, providing critical health care services to non-native residents and veterans. But other efforts to leverage these kinds of partnerships to solve problems have gotten bogged down in bureaucratic confusion around the state’s ability to truly partner with tribes. HB123 would establish clear expectations across state departments.
Finally, not only is this the right thing to do, it just makes logical and financial sense. Alaska’s fiscal crisis demands solutions like taxes, rearranging oil revenues or budget reductions, while tribal recognition offers a creative pathway to increase revenue coming into Alaska. Tribes alone bring in over $2 billion a year in health care services and infrastructure. We are leaving money on the table that would benefit all Alaskans, simply because of confusion about the state-tribal relationship. This effort could bring much-needed clarity, streamline efforts, and potentially bring more funding into Alaska. Developing innovative agreements between the state and tribes that outlast political turnover could eliminate redundancy across governments and apply local knowledge to solve local challenges closer to home, while ending the series of failed and costly lawsuits.
We encourage Alaskans to contact their state senators, ask them to co-sponsor the bill, and urge a floor vote on HB123. And if the state Senate is unwilling to take action, we encourage you to vote yes on the companion ballot measure this fall. To ensure this critical solution is not derailed by gridlock, last month we submitted signatures from over 56,000 Alaskans, from every region of the state, to the Division of Elections to put this question before voters in the November election. But we could save everyone time and money if we pass this uncontroversial legislation now. We invite you to join us in supporting this legislation and the ballot measure, if need be.