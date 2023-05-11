 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leveling a statewide sales tax defies logic

To the editor: The proposal presented by the governor and some in the Legislature — leveling a statewide sales tax on all Alaskans — defies logic. Nor does it even make horse sense.

The governor appears to support a $2,700 Permanent Fund dividend. Some in the Senate propose a $1,300 dividend. If the $2,700 dividend were to be approved by the Legislature it would create a $600 million deficit. That is about what the governor would need to come from his sales tax proposal to fund his higher dividend. So, the sales tax proposal funds the difference, and it comes from the pocket of every Alaskan on virtually every purchase he or she might make.

Frank H. Murkowski is a former Alaska governor (2002-2006) and U.S. senator (1980-2002), and a resident of Wrangell.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.