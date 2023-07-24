 Skip to main content
Lets make sure the Mulchatna massacre never happens again

I join the many Alaskans appalled by the revelation that state officials in planes and helicopters recently killed 94 brown bears (including 11 cubs), five black bears and five wolves to supposedly rebuild the Mulchatna caribou herd, which in the last 25 years has declined from 200,000 animals to 12,000.

This killing is unprecedented in scale in Alaska since statehood or anywhere else in modern America. Yet the kill, and the decision to do it, were done without public information, without allowing public comment, and without scientific support. It shouldn’t have happened and it mustn’t happen again.

Tony Knowles was governor of Alaska from 1994 to 2023 and chair of the National Park System Advisory Board from 2009 to 2016.

